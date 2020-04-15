NACS to lease unused acreage to Salomon Farms

New construction won't occupy the entire 98 acres Northwest Allen County Schools bought for its new elementary building, but the district isn't letting the unused land go idle.

Instead, more than half of the Hathaway Road site will generate money for the 7,800-student district through a five-year farm cash lease the board unanimously approved Monday.

Deciding to award the contract to Salomon Farms, the highest of five bidders at $200 per acre, required little discussion.

Board President Kent Somers asked whether access to farm the 53 acres will interfere with construction of Aspen Meadow Elementary School.

Bill Mallers, the district's business manager, doesn't anticipate any problems but said NACS will work with Salomon Farms about its needs.

A map provided by the district shows the farmable land takes up much of the site's northern half and wraps around the east side of the school.

The district doesn't know what will be planted, spokeswoman Lizette Downey said. She noted another farmer previously grew soybeans on the property.

What will be cropped could soon become evident. Farming could have started as early as Tuesday, Downey said.

Proceeds from the lease will support the district's operations fund, she said.

“It is the best use of the land at this point and time,” Downey said by email.

NACS acquired the 98-acre site for $1.4 million in August 2018, months after voters approved building a new elementary school through a $33.98 million referendum.

Aspen Meadow Elementary School is modeled after Eel River and Cedar Canyon elementary schools and should have capacity for 500 to 600 students, officials have said.

The district hoped to welcome students to Aspen Meadow in the fall, but the general contractor will be unable to meet that deadline, Superintendent Chris Himsel announced last month. The school will open fall 2021 instead.

