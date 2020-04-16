Area colleges, schools to get federal relief

The federal government is funneling about $16.6 million to northeast Indiana colleges as the nation grapples with the coronavirus pandemic.

The Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act also will provide the region's K-12 schools with an estimated $20.8 million, including about $13.7 million to Allen County schools. The Indiana Department of Education expects to have final totals soon, spokesman Adam Baker said Wednesday.

Enacted in late March, the CARES Act allocates $2 trillion in support for individuals, businesses, federal agencies, education, and state and local governments.

Fort Wayne Community Schools could get about $10.6 million, although that estimate includes the equitable share for nonpublic schools within the district.

The financial boost will help FWCS invest in computing devices for each student, which will support remote learning.

Remote learning has become important this year as schools have shuttered to slow the spread of COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. While other Allen County districts have relied on e-learning to continue lessons when circumstances force school closures – typically for inclement weather – FWCS has no such system in place. It previously has made up missed days the traditional way – in person – but must finish this academic year with remote learning.

“That (CARES Act) money is what is allowing us to get to 1:1 a year ahead of schedule, but we won't be there until the fall,” FWCS spokeswoman Krista Stockman said by email.

Among area colleges, Purdue University Fort Wayne will receive one of the larger chunks of aid – almost $5.6 million. Ivy Tech is slated to get about $33 million for its statewide system, which has campuses in Fort Wayne and Warsaw.

“The purpose, and our use of these funds, is to maximize direct financial benefits to continuing and future students, so as to provide relief from both immediate and future COVID-19 impacts on our students' ability to attend and remain in school, as well as finish their degrees,” Purdue Fort Wayne Chancellor Ronald Elsenbaumer said in a statement.

Colleges must reserve at least 50% of their allocation for students. These emergency financial aid grants may support students' expenses related to the disruption of campus operations due to the coronavirus, according the U.S. Department of Education.

For instance, students might incur additional expenses related to remote learning, such as an internet or computer upgrade, and they might need to change or break an apartment lease, Indiana Tech spokesman Brian Engelhart said.

Indiana Tech's $3.3 million allocation might also help the university offset additional information technology expenses and revenue losses caused by closed residence halls, shuttered on-campus eateries and canceled events, such as summer camps, Engelhart said.

The University of Saint Francis' allocation is almost $1.9 million. The university is carefully considering how to disburse the money earmarked for students, President Sister M. Elise Kriss said.

“Our Franciscan values will certainly give priority to strategies that impact the greatest number of students with the greatest need to help them meet their educational costs,” Kriss said in a statement.

Even the portion allotted for the university's coronavirus-related expenses will benefit students, she added.

“These funds will ultimately benefit our students by sustaining and improving the human, physical and technological resources used to deliver instruction to them,” Kriss said.

