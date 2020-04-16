Dwenger to honor 2020 class with lights

Bishop Dwenger High School doesn't want to attract a crowd this week as it gives Friday night lights a new meaning.

At 8:20 p.m. – or 20:20 in military time – the Catholic school at Washington Center Road and Clinton Street will turn on its stadium lights for 20 minutes to honor its senior class. The gesture, which will be shared on Facebook, is part of a nationwide Be the Light campaign that is being embraced by schools, Dwenger said in a statement Wednesday.

Senior traditions have been upended as schools nationwide have shuttered to slow the spread of the new coronavirus. Indiana schools must finish the academic year through remote learning.

The unusual end for the class of 2020 also has prompted social media users to share their senior portraits as a show of support as schools consider options for traditional end-of-year activities.

About 81,100 Hoosiers are in 12th grade, including about 4,600 in Allen County public and private schools, according to the Indiana Department of Education.

“All students are feeling the loss of not being in school and participating in the activities which bring them joy, but the loss may be even deeper for our seniors,” said Dwenger, which has about 250 seniors. “They have already experienced the last class, Mass, service project, game, competition, performance, etc. but did not know that they had at the time.”

Warsaw Community Schools is buying yard signs for each graduating senior but understands that is an imperfect substitute.

“While WCS recognizes that this announcement does not replace a large scale ceremony and celebration, this is one way we can stay connected as homes throughout our county display the sign recognizing the achievements of the Class of 2020,” the district said in a statement.

Concordia Lutheran High School is exploring alternatives for its regular end-of-the-year events if in-person options aren't possible, spokeswoman Ashley Wiehe said by email. She noted possibilities include using videos and emails.

“We are also working on plans to celebrate our seniors through social media – their plans, accomplishments, etc.,” Wiehe said.

Allen County public school districts have not announced their plans, although their representatives indicated discussions are happening.

“Much of what we can and will be able to do will be determined by state officials in the days ahead,” Southwest Allen County Schools spokeswoman Stacey Fleming said by email.

As for Dwenger's plan to light up its stadium Friday, the school encourages families to view the sight via its Facebook page so social distancing can be maintained. The Facebook page will offer a live feed and photos.

“If you are driving by after your grocery store run,” Dwenger said, “give us a honk.”

