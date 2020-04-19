FWCS implements blended model to finish school year

The learning plan Fort Wayne Community Schools provided state officials incorporates approaches initiated after spring break when students were shut out of traditional classrooms due to the coronavirus pandemic.

School districts statewide had to file their Continuous Learning Plan with the Indiana Department of Education by Friday.

In a Friday letter to parents, Superintendent Wendy Robinson provided highlights of the plan, which includes using the PowerSchool Learning Management System.

FWCS is using a blended remote learning model, which “takes advantage of the online system while recognizing many families don't have access to that technology,” Robinson's letter said. “For those students, we are in the process of developing learning packets to be distributed soon.”

The district still plans to end the school year May 28 and has enough planned instruction days to meet state requirements.

“We expect students to participate in the learning opportunities provided by whatever means possible, whether it is online, using the learning packets or at-home learning with support from teachers and parents,” she wrote.

Teachers are available every day to assist students, but the remote learning conditions means it takes longer for students to complete assignments, Robinson said. And teachers are not able to check in with each student every day.

“This is why our plan submitted to the state counts three official school days per week from April 6 through May 28, although we expect teachers and students to be working every day,” the letter said.

Students will receive feedback from teachers on completed work. The feedback may not be in the form of a grade but is intended to encourage students to continue learning.

For elementary and middle school students, the second semester and the end-of-year grades will be calculated on the first three quarters of the year.

For students in grades 9-11, grades for the third quarter will become the semester grade. If a student wants to improve that grade, they can work with their teachers to submit missing third-quarter work or resubmit assignments online or on paper for higher grades. Teachers will work with their students to determine the appropriate method.

If a student was failing a course at the end of the third quarter and does not submit additional work, the student will receive an incomplete for the semester, enabling them to recover the credit in the fall semester.

The FWCS plan can be found on its website at www.fortwayneschools.org/covid19.