Schools doing what they can for students via e-learning

For Lori Fehlinger's children, the first few weeks Fort Wayne Community Schools were closed felt like a vacation.

The district of about 30,000 students wasn't accustomed to continuing lessons when circumstances – typically inclement weather – canceled classes.

Fehlinger, whose children attend Jefferson Middle School and Northrop High School, said she couldn't be upset at FWCS because she previously was glad the district didn't require e-learning when weather canceled school.

She has remained understanding since the coronavirus pandemic forced remote learning upon FWCS, saying educators are doing the best they can.

State leaders announced April 2 that all K-12 schools will be closed for in-person instruction the rest of the school year. To complete the academic year, schools must continue to provide instruction through remote learning until they complete either 160 instructional days or at least 20 additional days of remote learning between April 2 and the end of the school year. If a school completes 20 days and falls short of the required 160 instructional days, the Indiana Department of Education can waive the difference.

FWCS has been posting weekly lessons online since late March, and teachers are connecting with students through the district's learning management system, phone calls, emails and video conferencing.

Fehlinger said her family is fortunate to have computing devices for her sophomore and seventh grader, who has participated in some classes by video conferencing technology.

“I appreciate that FWCS is trying to do something because my kids can't sit around here like it's vacation,” Fehlinger said last week. “Having a little bit is better than nothing.”

Schools had until Friday to submit a plan for review and approval by the education department. The continuous learning plans, which must be posted on districts' or schools' websites, are intended to be living documents and may be updated.

Families in Southwest Allen County Schools shouldn't be surprised by the district's remote learning plan, which includes links to time-tested practices detailed on its website, Superintendent Phil Downs said. SACS has used e-learning since 2013.

SACS will mark its 20th COVID-related e-learning day this week. Downs hopes the district is giving families some structure to their children's day and a sense of community connection.

He encourages anyone who is struggling with the remote learning format to reach out.

“We really want them to contact us so we can help them maintain the pace to get through this,” Downs said.

East Allen County Schools and Northwest Allen County Schools also were set up for e-learning before the coronavirus pandemic. The districts provided statements about their experiences with the prolonged need for remote lessons.

“Our teachers, students and families are well versed in eLearning since we've had eLearning in the past,” EACS said. “Technology is the world we live in, and our staff is growing daily and sharing new ideas with each other and continually finding creative ways to connect with our kids.”

NACS described its students, teachers and staff as resilient.

“We appreciate everyone coming together to make the best of this challenge, especially the students,” NACS said. “They are developing new levels of resiliency just as our teachers are reconfiguring the necessary elements of core learning. Everyone has done something new during these times. We will complete the year with more new experiences, but we continue with our commitment to developing the talent and nurturing the creativity of each learner while also maintaining our strong sense of community.”

FWCS recently announced plans to fully implement one-to-one technology next academic year, enabling the district to more efficiently deliver remote learning.

Equipping every FWCS student with a device during the COVID-related closure would have been unfeasible because it would hinder social distancing efforts and require a lot of labor, spokeswoman Krista Stockman said. She said the process was “quite time-consuming” for high school seniors who needed a device to earn credits. The district also lacks a system allowing or requiring families to buy insurance if devices are damaged, lost or not returned.

Sandra Vohs, teachers union president, said educators understand not all FWCS families have computers or tablets for their children or reliable internet access. That's why teachers are determining what works best for each student in terms of receiving instructional resources and activities, she said.

“Households with multiple children, or where a parent is telecommuting to work, or where internet connectivity is an issue, have a hard time trying to share limited resources,” Vohs said by email. “This lack of equity is a strain on both families and teachers – no student should be disadvantaged because school was shut down due to a global pandemic, and teachers are committed to ensuring that their students are treated fairly.”

Although SACS teachers likely can't move as quickly through the curriculum as they could under normal circumstances, the education they are providing is outstanding, Downs said. He was especially impressed by a chemistry lab he watched a high school teacher conduct through video last week.

Ryan Henly, president of the SACS teachers union, credited the district's established e-learning system for easing the transition, but he said the prolonged virtual setup has created new hurdles, including how to collect assignments when students won't be returning to school. Teachers have relied on digital methods, such as videos and pictures, he said by email.

Teachers and administrators at EACS have stepped up in remarkable ways, said Andra Kosmoski, teachers union president.

“Everyone involved has taken into consideration the magnitude of the situation and are working every day to do what is best for the students,” Kosmoski said by email. “EACS administration has communicated with me that they want to make sure students and parents aren't overwhelmed with the eLearning requirements and they worked very hard to make sure the eLearning calendar was balanced with waiver days.”

Although SACS teachers are doing their best to maintain educational momentum, e-learning is not the same as teaching students in person, Henly said, noting teachers likely will be on the lookout for knowledge gaps next academic year.

“You don't have the opportunity to see the puzzled look on a student's face and intervene immediately,” he said.

