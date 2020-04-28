Online access hinders FWCS

Steve Corona participated in the Fort Wayne Community Schools board meeting Monday with an iPad, MacBook and smartphone at his side.

The school board member described himself as blessed and lucky to have the technology before reiterating a statistic shared earlier in the meeting. More than 30% of district households – about 6,000 – don't have internet access.

That's the biggest issue FWCS faces as it fully implements one-to-one technology next academic year, said Jack Byrd, technology director. The district is exploring options with area service providers, he said. But those solutions could lead to an extra $1 million to $3 million annual expense.

“We really have to work as a school district, school community, in engaging the city in making sure that every family has internet access,” Corona said. “Learning will not be the same in the future as it has been in the past.”

The school board, which met for almost two hours through video conferencing technology, unanimously approved buying 700 Lenovo laptops from ProSys of Indianapolis for $313,810.

The purchase completes the five-year plan to equip each student with a computing device one year earlier than scheduled. That's assuming suppliers can meet demand, which the coronavirus pandemic has likely increased, Superintendent Wendy Robinson said.

The health crisis has forced schools nationwide to conduct schoolwork remotely, including through online lessons.

Getting technology to the district's 30,000 students can't happen soon enough for some.

Board member Glenna Jehl questioned why FWCS – which has 20,000 laptops and 9,000 iPads for student use – couldn't lend equipment to families during the school closure.

“How many devices do we have sitting in our buildings right now if we only needed 700 more to complete our one-to-one?” Jehl asked.

It's not as simple as distributing tablets and laptops, Robinson said. She noted other factors were considered, including manpower involved. About 400 computers were lent to high school students taking certain courses, including dual-credit classes, Byrd added.

“We prioritized what we knew we needed to do,” Robinson said.

In other business, the board unanimously approved about $1 million in new furniture for students at Young Early Childhood Center; Memorial Park Middle School; South Side High School; and Harrison Hill, Irwin and Weisser Park elementary schools.

Robinson encouraged board members to let go of nostalgia for chalkboards and to accept a $209,562 bid from Sharp School Services Inc. to install 546 retrofit marker boards at 20 schools. The board unanimously approved the measure.

The board also OK'd a $890,500 contract with Schenkel Construction for improvements at the South Side High School athletic annex. The project calls for relocating the softball field and installing a new press box to be used for baseball and softball games.

