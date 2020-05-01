Deadline for NACS kindergarten nears

Kindergarten enrollment for Northwest Allen County Schools ends Monday.

The virtual format, available at www.nacs.k12.in.us, replaces schools' traditional in-person kindergarten roundups and welcome events during the coronavirus pandemic.

Participating in kindergarten enrollment is important because NACS needs to know who plans to attend in the fall as the district determines space and staffing needs, NACS said Thursday.

State law allows children 5 years old on or before Aug. 1 to attend kindergarten.

NACS requires students to live within district attendance areas to qualify to attend a NACS school.