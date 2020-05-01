FWCS sends 3D printers to virus fight

Fort Wayne Community Schools' contribution to the fight against COVID-19 didn't stop with a donation of personal protective equipment originally purchased for classroom use.

Using 3D printers, educators in three buildings have pitched in to make parts needed to protect health care workers, the district said Thursday.

Carissa Lahrman of Memorial Park Middle School gathered several 3D printers from FWCS buildings to help outside groups print parts needed for respiratory protection equipment.

“We were able to work alongside 12 engineers and 3D printing enthusiasts and (Purdue University Fort Wayne) to print over 500 hood assemblies and hose connectors,” Lahrman said in a statement.

FWCS printers made more than 44 hood assembly sets and 126 hose connectors, she added.

Teacher Nicole Steif and instructional coach Shannon Deprey at Portage Middle School printed the top and bottom supports to make mask shields – a slow process given the time and materials needed, FWCS said.

The two have completed seven masks so far, the district added.

Scott Brown, who teaches at New Tech Academy at Wayne High School, used a different design to make face shields after seeing a post from a former student who was using a 3D printer to produce the shields in Dallas, FWCS said.

Knowing FWCS had similar equipment, Brown got permission to use the equipment, learned how to use the 3D printer and got to work, the district said.

“I wanted to help any way that I could, but I was trapped at home,” Brown said in a statement. “It takes four hours to print one, so I'm not able to really mass produce them, but I know that they are being used right here by people on the front line, and I'm glad I can help keep them safe.”

asloboda@jg.net