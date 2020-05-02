FWCS sets schedule for students to pick up items

Fort Wayne Community Schools students will be able to pick up items left behind when schools closed in March during material retrieval days this month.

Personal items left behind by elementary students will be available for curbside pickup May 14 to 20. Students' items will be bagged and organized by staff members to make for easy pickup. Families are asked to come on their assigned day based on student last name. Families with several last names will be able to pick up all student items in one trip.

Elementary pickup will be from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. on the following days:

• Thursday, May 14: Last names A-E

• Friday, May 15: Last names F-J

• Monday, May 18: Last names K-O

• Tuesday, May 19: Last names P-T

• Wednesday, May 20: Last names U-Z

Middle and high school students will be able to pick up items left behind and drop off any materials brought home May 21 to 28. Only students will be allowed in the building. Students must wear masks, either their own or provided, and use provided gloves and bags.

Secondary pickup will be from 10:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on the following days:

• Thursday, May 21: Last names A-E

• Friday, May 22: Last names F-J

• Tuesday, May 26: Last names K-O

• Wednesday, May 27: Last names P-T

• Thursday, May 28: Last names U-Z

Students should bring any school items brought home, including library books, textbooks, reading books and musical instruments. Elementary school families should place items in the vehicle's trunk to limit personal contact. Middle and high school students will drop off items in designated areas.