After family, came degree

Years ago, when Ashley Gerber thought about college, she envisioned pursuing a teaching degree.

But Gerber – who married her high school sweetheart, Josh, soon after graduating – put higher education and career plans on hold once she became pregnant with her first child, now 14.

Gerber and her husband welcomed two more children, now 12 and 9, and over time, Gerber's career aspirations switched from teaching to nursing.

Reflecting on her change of heart, the 34-year-old spring 2020 college graduate said last week it's neat how life works out because she can't imagine being anything other than a nurse.

Gerber, who earned a Bachelor of Science in nursing from the University of Saint Francis, said it was “a long four years but worth every minute.”

The private Fort Wayne university will confer 599 degrees this spring to 428 undergraduate students and 163 graduate students, spokesman Reggie Hayes said. He noted those numbers include students with multiple degrees, 120 degrees in online programs and 39 at the Crown Point campus.

Like other colleges in the region, the coronavirus pandemic prompted Saint Francis to cancel spring commencement, which was planned for this weekend.

It's sad not being able to say goodbye to people on campus and to miss out on special ceremonies, Gerber said, but it doesn't lessen what she achieved.

“We miss the honor that we might have from a ceremony, but the true honor is being able to step into the profession,” Gerber said, crediting a friend for that sentiment.

Gerber of Ossian plans to work at Lutheran Hospital in the neonatal intensive care unit, she said. She was drawn to that area of health care through clinical rotations. Her ultimate dream is to earn a Doctor of Nursing Practice and become a neonatal nurse practitioner.

“I love the thought that God can use my mind, my hands and my heart to play a role in giving life to such a little person who is fighting to survive and has so much to offer the world,” she said.

Dave Johnson, a nursing professor and Gerber's adviser, is impressed by her plans, just as he was with her work at Saint Francis, he said. He described her as a beautiful person the nursing profession is lucky to have.

“In the age of COVID-19 and an international pandemic, the world needs courageous, smart, hard-working and compassionate nurses and health care providers such as Ashley,” Johnson said by email. “I have no doubt that she will be a highly successful leader within her field of nursing.”

Gerber – who enjoyed life as a stay-at-home mom, soaking up every minute of her children's young lives – hadn't ruled out returning to school. Even so, she said, her decision to enroll was a sudden choice.

“God put it on my heart,” Gerber said. “So I took the leap.”

Gerber gravitated toward nursing because she knew it would be a challenging but rewarding profession. It also combined her love of science and learning about the human body with the opportunity to make a difference, she said.

Knowing her mother wanted to be a nurse makes Gerber's career path even more special, she said. She said life circumstances got in the way of her mother's dream.

“I know a little part of her is carried with me,” said Gerber, whose mother lives in Florida.

Fear of failure and self-doubt accompanied Gerber's return to school, she said, but her uneasiness was quickly replaced with eagerness.

As a student, Gerber participated on a mission trip to Haiti, where she and others set up clinics to provide care for the local community. Gerber said she worked alongside a nurse practitioner and helped her with patient assessments.

“I am humbled by her love of God, family, community and of course the patients she serves,” Johnson said.

Gerber agreed it was difficult to give her children less attention than usual as she pursued her degree. Her husband made it easier to focus on her studies, she said, noting he would entertain them while she tackled homework and took them on outings so she could have a quiet place to study.

Her support team – something needed to succeed in nursing school, traditional student or not – also included her in-laws and children, Gerber said.

“I wanted my kids to see me go to college, and become a nurse like I hoped and dreamed,” she said.

