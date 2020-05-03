Missed senior experiences

The Journal Gazette asked spring graduates – and those who know them – to share their reactions about missing spring senior traditions, such as prom and graduation.

Here's what they wanted to say about ending the year under such unusual circumstances. Responses have been edited.

Family tradition

As the grandparent of a 2020 high school graduate, my disappointment at the recent turn of events can only pale in comparison to that of my granddaughter, Maggie Johnson. She is part of the 2020 graduating class at Churubusco High School. Not only will her class have a unique footnote in the history of the school, Maggie's personal story will as well. She will be representing the sixth generation in her family to graduate from the Churubusco school system, which is one of very few schools housing grades K-12 under one roof.

Maggie's great-great-great-grandmother, Allie Beavers, graduated from eighth grade in 1902; her great-great-grandmother, Ruth Nestel, graduated in 1929; her great-grandmother, Martha Nestel, in 1950; her grandmother, Jann Johnson, in 1970; her father, Kyle Johnson, in 1995. As part of her family celebration, the graduation announcements from all these ceremonies will be on display, whenever that celebration happens.

Although Maggie and her classmates will never get to experience their senior year with all the traditional events that go along with being a senior, her graduation represents the strength and resiliency of small towns, the longevity of family ties and the support of community. Her story is just one more unique footnote in this time of our history.

– Jann Johnson, Churubusco

Lost goodbyes

Raised a Michigan State University Spartan, I strived to eventually attend my dream school of green and white. Once there, I absorbed every moment, all while looking toward the climax of senior year. As the upperclassmen on campus, seniors are at the top of the totem pole. We paid our dues, and we struggled through freshman 8 a.m. classes. Finally, it was our time; our time to lead, to mentor those younger than us and to rejoice the end of our education career.

Before the quarantine, I bittersweetly anticipated my last class and the subsequent celebration with friends. As a senior, I planned the heartfelt goodbyes to the professors who encouraged curiosity and to my best friends through the beautiful and ugly. We all wanted to be recognized on the graduation stage, donned in our green gowns, standing shoulder to shoulder with the Spartans that built East Lansing into a home. I wanted to celebrate our lasts with the people who made me feel like I belonged.

In these challenging and unprecedented times, my solace lies in my community of seniors. Our pain is shared and recognized and real. To my fellow class of 2020 everywhere, it's still our time. The top of the totem pole just looks a little different.

– Maggie Little, Roanoke

Teacher's salute

As school began in 2007, I knew the children I greeted each morning would be my last class. Knowing these 18 students would complete my lengthy teaching career, I gave these youngsters a very special place in my heart. I remember well the twinkle in some of those eyes as a new concept made sense for the first time.

When the awareness that the coronavirus was going to change the graduation plans for them, I felt sadness and discouragement – probably about as much as I imagine they did, but then a recollection surfaced.

When these seniors-once-kindergartners began their initial ascent on their academic ladders, I remember that this class was extremely creative and imaginative. When I sensed the activities, sports and traditional graduation were slipping away, I knew with confidence that this group of young adults would don their thinking caps to introduce new ways to make their individual 2020 graduation memories special and meaningful.

I sincerely salute this group for being one-of-a-kind in our kindergarten section and extend congratulations on a job well done these past 13 years. Now reminisce about your supportive parents, the close-knit, lasting friendships, field trips, parties as well as your own memories to complete your next assignment – creating your new version of graduation memories for 2020.

– Margaret Sprunger, retired teacher from AdamsCentral Community Schools

Enjoy every day

As a child, I couldn't wait for my senior year. Everyone remembers their senior prom, graduation and those last few moments before going to college. I would have never expected my senior year to end like this. I walked the halls for the last time without knowing it, and it quickly escalated from there.

Although it's hard missing out on my last events at Bishop Dwenger, I am grateful for this learning experience. Before quarantine, I was taking every blessing for granted. I never realized how lucky I was going to school every day, being taught by amazing teachers, laughing with my friends, going to church, and participating in sports. I went about my day sometimes dreading the tasks I had to complete without realizing they were opportunities that made me into a better person. I have learned to never take any experience for granted, because you never know when it could be your last.

So, to all the younger students, live every day to the fullest. Try out for new things, go to the football games, say “hi” to new people in class, get coffee with your friends. Make every moment count, because you may not have that opportunity in the future.

– Rose Yolevich, Bishop Dwenger High School senior

Journalist adapts

As a senior at Indiana University studying broadcast journalism, my last year ended in a way I never saw coming.

IU's remarkable media school provided students like myself incredible video cameras, a state-of-the-art computer lab and a multimillion-dollar news studio all at our disposal.

However, once IU suspended in-class meetings due to COVID-19, all of these incredible tools were taken away from us.

But our education and our love for journalism did not stop because of what we lost. Thanks to an incredible group of instructors and the most dedicated collection of student peers we found a new way to broadcast the news.

Using our cellphones as our camera, Zoom recordings to capture interviews and the ability to broadcast across social media platforms, our newscasts continued.

Although I did not envision my last college broadcast being in my childhood stairwell, I am simply happy that even through a pandemic I can still do what I love. I'm proud to be a student journalist, and I'm proud to be a Hoosier.

– Jack Bassett, Auburn

