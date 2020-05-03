Schools creating ways to honor seniors

Just as the coronavirus pandemic has upended daily life, so too has it disrupted traditions for high school and college seniors.

Graduation plans for many Allen County high schools, which celebrate commencement late May and early June, were undetermined as of late last week. Officials indicated they were awaiting guidance by Gov. Eric Holcomb.

Fort Wayne Community Schools spokeswoman Krista Stockman said, “we are still trying to determine what we can do to make graduation as meaningful as possible for seniors.” The district will be providing yard signs to all graduating seniors, which will be distributed with caps and gowns sometime in May. No announcement has been made yet on whether ceremonies have been canceled, she added.

Neither Southwest Allen County Schools nor East Allen County Schools has canceled graduations, district spokeswomen said last week. At EACS, officials are discussing options in case the ceremonies are canceled, spokeswoman Tamyra Kelly said.

Northwest Allen County Schools is in the same situation, spokeswoman Lizette Downey said. The district is distributing caps and gowns and has multiple graduation options in the works that will accommodate different levels of restrictions.

“We remain flexible and not rushed to make a decision in hopes of fewer restrictions by June,” Downey said Thursday.

Bishop Dwenger High School tentatively has rescheduled graduation to July 27 at Embassy Theatre, Principal Jason Schiffli said by email.

The tentative schedule for year-end senior events includes prom at Dwenger on July 24 and a special event with senior families on July 26, Schiffli added. He noted the school surveyed senior families to learn which events were important to keep.

“We would prefer to schedule them earlier,” Schiffli said, “but we didn't know when limited congregation of large crowds was going to be lifted by Gov. Holcomb.”

Efforts to ensure graduates get their due have included honoring students with yard signs and social media posts, hanging senior banners in South Whitley and, at Bishop Dwenger, lighting the stadium for 20 minutes one Friday night.

The pandemic has, however, prompted area colleges to cancel spring commencement ceremonies. Here are their plans to celebrate graduates:

• Indiana Tech's spring commencement has been rescheduled to Oct. 3 during homecoming weekend.

• Ivy Tech Fort Wayne and Warsaw's formal commencement ceremony was canceled. The college will distribute graduate yard signs in the coming weeks and will recognize graduates in person when possible at smaller celebrations hosted by the academic schools. Graduates may also attend the commencement ceremonies in spring 2021 to participate in the formal commencement.

• Grace College will celebrate graduates at 10 a.m. Saturday on its YouTube, Facebook and Instagram accounts. It also is planning commencement activities for Oct. 16 and 17.

• Huntington University has rescheduled graduation for Aug. 15.

• Manchester University moved its commencement ceremonies to Oct. 17 and 18. It also let 65 pharmacy students graduate early, on Friday, in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

• Purdue University Fort Wayne plans to celebrate graduates in nontraditional ways in the coming weeks. It also hopes to invite students back to campus for Welcome Week and the Mastodon Alumni Community's Mastodon Roast this fall. All graduates will receive their diplomas in the mail in the coming weeks. And all 2019-20 graduates will be offered the opportunity to participate in the university's 2020-21 commencement ceremony on May 12, 2021.

• Trine University will host a senior celebration for the class of 2020 at homecoming in October. Members of the class of 2020 also will be invited to participate in an expanded fall graduation ceremony Dec. 12.

• University of Saint Francis will publicly honor the class of 2020 with a special reception during homecoming weekend, which is Sept. 18 and 19. The May 2020 graduates also are invited to participate in the May 2021 commencement ceremonies.

asloboda@jg.net