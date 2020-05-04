Poem helps teacher deal with end of year

The abrupt change to virtual learning has been difficult for veteran teacher Lisa Guthrie, who teaches first graders at Lakewood Park Christian School in Auburn.

To describe the unusual end to her 25th year of teaching, Guthrie turned to photography and poetry to capture her emotions.

She shared the words and images on social media.

“I have been amazed at how many teachers are relating to the poem,” Guthrie said by email last week. “It has been shared 40 times and commented on by teachers all over.”

The following is her poem, “The Empty Classroom,” written April 00:

I used to love an empty classroom,

The quiet room after a busy day.

I would pick up scraps of paper,

And put all our messes away.

But now this empty classroom,

It just takes my breath away.

There is such an eerie silence,

The little ones who could not stay.

We were a 1st grade family,

It causes my heart to ache.

So many goals we had yet to reach,

So many memories left to make ...

The field trips, the friendships, the learning,

There was so much still to do.

I'll never forget March 13, 2020

When I said good-bye to you.

The tears were rolling down my face.

I didn't want to say good-bye.

I wasn't ready for the end,

I couldn't help but cry.

I look around this empty classroom

That should be filled with life,

With learning, love, and laughter,

We should have had more time.

Please know, my precious students,

That I'm thankful for our time.

As I look around this empty room,

I am thankful you were mine.

Mrs. Guthrie

FWCS

• Fort Wayne Community Schools received the Best Communities for Music Education designation from the National Association of Music Merchants Foundation for its outstanding commitment to music education. The honor is awarded to districts that demonstrate outstanding achievement in efforts to provide music access and education to all students. The NAMM Foundation, a nonprofit, is supported in part by the National Association of Music Merchants.

Grace

• Grace College engineering students Erin Lawhon and Abbott Joy are 3D printing ear guards to donate to local organizations on the front lines of COVID-19. The ear guards help alleviate rubbing and headaches caused by face masks. The Grace College Department of Engineering is funding the project. If you know of an organization in the Winona Lake/Warsaw community that needs ear guards, contact Erin Lawhon at engineering@grace.edu.

Indiana Tech

• Indiana Tech has been designated a Military Friendly School for 2020-21 by Viqtory, a service-disabled, veteran-owned small business that connects the military community to civilian employment, educational and entrepreneurial opportunities. Military Friendly is the standard that measures an organization's commitment, effort and success in creating sustainable and meaningful benefit for the military community. Indiana Tech was recognized as a Top 10-Gold Level institution, the highest level achieved by the university. It has been recognized as a Military Friendly School for nine straight years.

Ivy Tech

• Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne will offer a surgical technology associate of applied science degree beginning this fall. Surgical technology prepares students to enter the workforce in the surgery field, either as a surgical assistant or working in a hospital's surgical equipment department. Students will experience more than 900 hands-on hours of training and spend time in simulated and real operating rooms. Colby Scott Allen has been hired as program chair. Surgical technology is a selective admission program that has prerequisite requirements. All applicants must complete their applications to the program by June 20.

• Ivy Tech Community College, including the Fort Wayne and Warsaw locations, is offering a free patient care attendant course in response to demand from long-term care facilities. Ivy Tech will provide the five-hour classroom portion of the class virtually through Zoom, while long-term care facilities will be responsible for three hours of skills training and check-offs on-site at the facility. Upon completion, the eight-hour course will allow individuals to assist long-term care residents with basic needs such as feeding assistance and dressing. Individuals must register through a long-term care facility to attend the training. Contact Martha Moody at mmoody24@ivytech.edu for more information.

Manchester

• Manchester University students have moved their dance marathon benefiting Riley Hospital for Children to Instagram at www.instagram.com/mu.dancemarathon. Go to https://link.manchester.edu/dance to donate toward their $8,000 goal. T-shirts are also available. Find the link to order a shirt in the fundraiser's online press release at www.manchester.edu.

PFW

• Purdue University Fort Wayne announced its annual Top 50 students. They have high GPAs and excel in university activities, events and organizations, according to a news release. They are: Diaa Waseem Almalahi, Emily Marie Anderson, Chan Hmaine Aung, Brooklyn Faith Bieszke, Aparna R. Biswas, Thomas John Bolinger, Andrea Renee Braun, Adam Michael Brososky, Jacob Irenaeus Bushur, Shannon M. Calder, Bethany Rose Carlson, Liam Patrick Carolan, Brayan Alexander Castillo Pineda, Kenzie Rozlin Collins, Caitlin Renee Crowley, Trang Thuy Dao, Jadon M. Evans, Kaylee Catherine Fairfield, Samantha E. Fulk, Rachel Marie Gilreath, Jinshi Gabrielle-Rose Goshorn, Lauren Ashley Hampton, Amanda Renee Hartstein, Tyler Daniel Hildenbrand, Sandra Hoevels, Ashley Lauren Johnson, Celina Danae Jones, Dorion Matthew Jones, Christian Michael Karkosky, Elana Jessica Kayser, Linh My Le, Lindee Taylor Mason, Ashley Renae Masoner, Teddy M. Mekianov, Asif Mortuza, Casey Anne Murray, An Le Thuy Nguyen, Larson Scott Pavey, Jennifer Lynn Potter, Lisa Jean Rennecker, Taylor Lynn Schoenefeld, Emma Louise Schroeder, Althea Joy Shoaf, Matthew T. Simon, Kelly Kathleen Strunk, Faith Victoria Stull, Theodore A. Thompson, Dedra Ann Villanueva, Patrick Walker Waddell and Samuel Gilbert Wyss.

• Purdue Fort Wayne also announced the 2020 Exemplars, who were selected by college and school deans, department chairs and/or faculty. They are: Scott A. Forsythe, Jennifer Kayla Jagger, Cameron William Kohli, Mary Margaret Landrigan, Anna Lappenküper, Ashley Renae Masoner, Elaina Marie McMullin, Elliott Matthew Nesler and Jennifer Lynn Potter.

