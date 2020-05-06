Tech puts closer eye on buses

The East Allen County Schools board on Tuesday discussed transportation upgrades that would do more than provide navigation for bus drivers.

The project – expected to cost about $177,000 for the initial year – would also offer insight into mechanical problems and driver performance as well as an app alerting parents when their child's bus is nearby.

“Advances in GPS, vehicle telematics, onboard driver tablets and cloud-based apps are going to expand what we can accomplish,” transportation manager Roger Miller told board members, who again met virtually through video conferencing technology.

Existing GPS hardware is aging and will not be functional after the 2020-21 academic year, Miller said.

With the new technology, he said, the district could receive real-time alerts about certain driving behaviors, including harsh braking, and the district could also pull driving reports.

This information could help identify incorrect behaviors and improve safety, Miller said.

“If there's an accident, we can pull this data and verify what happened,” he added.

Real-time mechanical information also would be available, Miller said. He said that could come in handy when problems arise while buses are in service. For instance, he said, a technician could tell a driver with an activated coolant light whether the bus is OK to finish its route.

Onboard tablets would provide drivers with directions and stop locations for all routes – a feature that would be especially helpful for substitute drivers and drivers picking up extra routes because of the driver shortage, Miller said.

Parents could track their child's bus through an app. Parents could set up alerts notifying them when the bus is approaching their stop, Miller said.

“The parents can dial it in to their needs,” he said.

Miller assured the board that bus route information won't be available to just anyone. Users must have certain information to get it to work, and the district can reject authorization, he said, responding to a concern that a noncustodial parent could get access.

Along with the initial costs, ongoing costs are $122,138 for years 2 and 3.

The board is expected to vote on the matter May 19.

Board President Tim Hines said that meeting will likely be held in a blended format. Those comfortable with in-person, socially distanced gatherings may gather in the board room, while those preferring to connect virtually may do that, he said.

Anyone wishing to have a comment read at the next meeting may submit feedback through the website, www.eacs.k12.in.us. Select “Contact Us” under the “School Board” tab and include “To be read at next school board meeting” in the subject, Hines said.

