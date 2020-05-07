Oak View honors students

Sisters Kinsley and Cecilia Couch stood on their driveway Wednesday afternoon, clutching posters with handwritten messages for their Oak View Elementary School teachers.

Although the girls – ages 8 and 6, respectively – have stayed connected with their teachers during the pandemic-prompted school shutdown through technology, the second grader and kindergartner missed the in-person interaction.

“We all miss their teachers,” mother Amber Couch said.

The Northwest Allen County school briefly reunited educators and students Wednesday by reformatting its monthly student assembly, known as a Lion Luau, into a parade that wove through students' neighborhoods.

The school's mascot is a lion.

Maintaining as much normalcy as possible is important as students finish the academic year with this unprecedented stretch of remote learning, Principal Jamie Wilkins said. For instance, he said, morning announcements remain a staple.

The parade stemmed from Wilkins' intent to deliver the monthly Lion Awards to the winners – the students who best demonstrated friendship.

He credited guidance counselor Laura Lemert for building upon his initial idea.

Teachers seemed eager to participate.

They arrived at Oak View in cars decorated with posters, streamers, balloons and – in the case of a Jeep – an inflatable palm tree.

“That's all out,” third grader Gavin Therriault said of the luau-themed vehicle as he and his mother, literacy teacher Shannon Therriault, waited in the parade lineup.

Their car's decorations included ribbons on door handles, “We Love Our Students” written on the back window and Pepsi cans tied to the back like newlyweds do.

Some cans fell off before they arrived at Oak View, Therriault said, noting she first drove by some students' homes that weren't on the parade route.

“I think all the teachers are really excited about this,” Therriault said.

Students were, too, if the Couch sisters were any indication.

“They can't wait,” their mom said. “They've talked about it all day.”

A few streets away, parent Nikki Diller waited outside with her son Colton. The third grader had a simple message for his teacher written in chalk on his driveway: “Hi, Mrs. Armbruster.”

Diller noted how swiftly schools closed in March.

“They didn't really get to say goodbye,” she said.

asloboda@jg.net