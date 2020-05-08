FWCS may offer next chief $215,000

The next Fort Wayne Community Schools superintendent will earn a $215,000 salary under a proposed contract slated for approval this month.

The public will get to weigh in on the three-year agreement May 18, likely through Facebook given coronavirus restrictions, school board President Julie Hollingsworth told The Journal Gazette on Thursday.

A legal ad summarizing the contract is in today's Journal Gazette. Along with the salary, other key terms are a $20,000 annual annuity and a performance bonus of up to $10,000, Hollingsworth said. The contract also offers such standard items as insurance and expenses for a cellphone and vehicle, she added.

The candidate's identity, however, will remain confidential until a special May 26 board meeting to approve the contract, which is set to take effect July 1, Hollingsworth said.

By that time, she said, gatherings of up to 100 people will be allowed under the governor's reopening plan, provided social distancing is followed. The board is working to secure a venue for that meeting because the board room at Grile Administrative Center would be too small, Hollingsworth said.

She described herself as eager and excited to introduce Superintendent Wendy Robinson's successor to the public.

“I think we found a very qualified candidate that our community will embrace,” Hollingsworth said.

The board interviewed six people in the first round of interviews and narrowed the choices to three finalists. The nationwide search netted 23 complete applications.

The top choice was clear-cut, Hollingsworth said, careful Thursday not to give anything away about the candidate by avoiding gender-specific pronouns.

Robinson, an FWCS employee for almost 50 years, will retire in June after leading the district for 17 years. Her final contract included a $210,164 annual base salary and a $20,000 annuity.

Hollingworth acknowledged some people are critical of school superintendents' salaries but said their earnings are driven by the market.

Robinson's successor won't be the highest-paid school superintendent in Indiana with a $215,000 annual salary, yet the administrator will oversee the state's largest public school district of about 30,000 students and more than 4,000 employees, Hollingsworth said.

“It is a huge, complex job,” she said.

