Teacher Honor Roll / Education Notebook

A Fort Wayne Community Schools continuing education teacher who helped a student earn his high school equivalency has been nominated for Teacher Honor Roll. Her profile follows.

Kathy Divelbiss

School: Continuing education, FWCS Career Academy

Subject teaching: Math

Education: Bachelor's degree in mathematics, Purdue University; master's degree, Indiana Wesleyan University

Years teaching: I have been teaching for 30 years – hard to believe. It seems like I just started teaching yesterday!

City born: Huntington

Current hometown: Fort Wayne

Family: My husband, Jim (20 years). Also, I am a very proud aunt. I have the privilege of having close relationships with many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.

Book you'd recommend: The Bible is my favorite book. Right now, I am reading two others, “Empire on Ice,” an Alaskan biography of Willy Lou Warbelow, and “Tattoos on the Heart” by Gregory Boyle, a Jesuit priest recounting stories of interactions with disadvantaged gang members and youth in Los Angeles.

Favorite teacher: Dennis Wall, my middle school math teacher, was my favorite teacher growing up in school. He is the one who alerted me to my proclivity for mathematical problem solving and was my motivation for becoming a math teacher.

Favorite teaching memory: There are so many vivid memories I could share but in general it is that moment when I see a student genuinely understands a math concept – the light bulb moment! There are so many students who have math anxiety and phobias and it is such a pleasure when a student allows me the opportunity to help them learn math and allay the anxiety.

Hobbies: I am an oiler and love experiencing and learning more about essential oils. I am an avid Purdue Boilermakers basketball fan – Boiler up! Spending time with my family – my mother, husband, sisters and brother, and many nieces and nephews is my true joy!

Interesting fact about yourself: In my youth I was a competitive equestrian with my Arabian horse, Jefferson “Regal Sir Jeff,” and enjoyed trail riding, pleasure riding and lead-line competitions.

What advice would you give to your students as they plan for their future? Be brave and creative when goal setting. Set your goals high, out of what you perceive to be possible. I have seen so many students achieve beyond their lens of possibilities and it's an amazing thing to see and experience!

Recommended by: Karen Cox

Reason for recommendation: “Kathy goes far above and beyond to help young people improve their circumstances in life. I know she does this because she helped my grandson get his high school equivalency. He went from being unemployed, depressed and homeless to getting a good job, and now he encourages other people to improve their opportunities by taking classes. He started out with no confidence in himself and was very discouraged about being a student. She helped him begin to believe in himself so that he had the courage to continue.

“Kathy encouraged my grandson by allowing him to call her with questions, by helping him find money to afford the GED test, and by teaching him strategies to stay calm and focused during the classes and the tests. Her efforts changed his life.

“I know that he is not the only one. Many other students talked about how 'Miss D' changed their life.”

Recognition

• Snider High School students won 22 awards in the Ball State University high school journalism contests. Henri Oo, Katelyn Springer, Jared Mitchell, Teonna Davis, Sariah Ramos, Josh Bryan, Kris Davis, Matthew Stachler, Victor Song, Kennedy Westfall, Emily Meinzen and August Grube were honored.

• The American Association of Teachers of French has named Deborah Blaz of Angola High School the 2020 recipient of the Dorothy Ludwig Excellence in Teaching Award at the secondary level.

• Trine University named Jenna Niemeyer, an English education major from Hoagland, the winner of the Robert B. Stewart Award for the Class of 2020. The award is presented to the graduate who most clearly exemplifies the traditions and values of Trine through achievement in scholarship, leadership and citizenship. Other distinguished students included Madison Sanderson, a communication major from Leo-Cedarville.

Resource

• The Purdue University Online Writing Lab, owl.purdue.edu, is a free resource for writing tips and assignments, research and citation tutorials, and teacher and tutor materials.

Scholarships

• State employees may apply for WGU Indiana's Public Service Recognition Scholarship through Oct. 31. Go to www.wgu.edu/indiana for details on the $2,500 awards.

• Luke Spangler of Woodlan Junior-Senior High School won a $600 scholarship from Paulding Putnam Electric Cooperative.

• Purdue University Fort Wayne announced the 2020-21 Chapman Scholars include Jordan Roy of Bishop Dwenger High School; Mick Stewart of Warsaw Community High School; and Sydney Coyne of Payne, Ohio. The scholarships include tuition, fees, housing, textbooks and a food stipend.

• Purdue Fort Wayne's Doermer Distinguished Scholar for 2020-21 is David Bresnahan of Leo Junior-Senior High School. He receives a full four-year scholarship to study business along with benefits including mentoring opportunities, international business travel experience and invitations to Doermer School of Business Advisory Council and Alumni Council meetings.

