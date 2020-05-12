Unknowns await new FWCS head

The new Fort Wayne Community Schools superintendent will inherit a to-do list of unprecedented tasks as the district grapples with how the coronavirus pandemic will affect fall classes and future finances.

In a presentation to the school board Monday, Superintendent Wendy Robinson didn't pretend that plans will be neatly in place when she retires June 30.

Planning for some aspects, including the reopening of schools, is futile without further guidance from the governor, Robinson said.

“Some of the things we can only anticipate what we may have to do,” Robinson said. “... That will have to be something that the new superintendent puts his or her stamp on.”

The board expects to introduce the new superintendent at a special meeting May 26, at which time the contract will be approved. A virtual public hearing on the three-year agreement is set for 6 p.m. May 18; the board will accept input via Facebook.

Other unknowns include the pandemic's effect on the budget, a topic board member Tom Smith raised.

“I think we need to start looking down the road to see what might happen,” Smith said, noting it's likely some residents will be unable to pay property taxes.

Smith acknowledged other local governing bodies also rely on taxpayers, and he suggested FWCS could be a leader in discussions about declining revenues.

“We all draw from that same pot,” Smith said, “and that pot is no doubt going to shrink.”

Budget concerns haven't escaped the administration's attention, Robinson said, assuring the board her team is considering all angles. But, she added, it's premature to provide a financial outlook.

“It's too early for us to do any kind of forecasting,” she said, indicating most of those conversations will be for her successor.

Administrators did provide the board with a followup to the graduation information released last week, however.

Each school's virtual ceremony will include speeches from the principal, valedictorian, salutatorian and a photograph of each graduate, said Get Nichols, the chief of school leadership.

FWCS hopes to complete the videos by mid- to late-June, Nichols said. Along with uploading the videos to YouTube, FWCS plans to give each student a copy on a USB drive or DVD, she added.

FWCS plans to further honor its graduates with a parade at each high school on the day the school's graduation was originally scheduled. This is when students will receive their diplomas and other awards, Nichols said.

“We did our best with over 2,000 students at five schools,” board member Steve Corona said.

He compared FWCS' celebrations with East Allen's and Southwest Allen's plans to hold in-person summer commencements that incorporate some crowd-control measures.

“There is some risk,” he said, “in thinking ceremonies might be allowable in July.”

