School districts turning to tech to fill positions

Southwest Allen County Schools planned to do something new this spring – host a job fair.

But all the planning and preparations for the four-hour, in-person March 21 event at Homestead High School became moot five days beforehand as the coronavirus pandemic disrupted daily life and prompted SACS to cancel.

East Allen County Schools experienced a similar situation and, like SACS, responded by shifting to a virtual format.

After all, school districts still have teaching and non-teaching positions to fill, especially as they learn which employees plan to retire or resign after the academic year.

“In the middle of all of this ... we're still hiring people,” Superintendent Wendy Robinson told the Fort Wayne Community Schools board Monday, the same night four principals were approved for the next academic year.

FWCS expects to post 82 positions this week, including 32 teaching positions at the elementary level, 21 at the middle school level and 19 at the high school level, said Charles Cammack, chief operations officer. The other openings are for special education posts, he told the school board.

FWCS typically posts about 100 jobs this time of year, Cammack said, noting retirements are down.

“All in all, we're ahead of where we normally are this time of year,” Cammack said.

SACS also expects to replace fewer teachers than usual, said LuAnn Erickson, human resources director.

“We're just not having the turnover,” Erickson said in telephone interview Tuesday. “I don't know the reasoning behind it, but I'm pleased.”

The uncertainty surrounding the pandemic is influencing hiring at EACS, said Tina Grady, human resources director. Unknowns include COVID-19's effect on enrollment and federal and state funding, she said.

“We're looking at positions very cautiously,” Grady said by phone Tuesday.

For positions that do need to be filled, EACS and SACS have embraced video-conferencing as a substitute for in-person interviews, the HR directors said.

“It's been very successful and almost easier to schedule the meetings now because nobody has to travel,” Erickson said.

Although it was disappointing to cancel SACS' job fair, Erickson said, the virtual job fair worked well for getting teacher applications – so much so that the district didn't need to participate in virtual job fairs colleges held.

Before the pandemic, SACS planned to participate in three college career fairs, Erickson said.

Erickson and Grady stressed their districts have not lowered their standards when hiring during the pandemic.

“We haven't had to settle during this time,” Grady said.

“We're hiring people we normally would have hired,” Erickson said.

