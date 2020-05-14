County bests state mark in college prep

Allen County outpaces the state in the percentage of college-bound high school graduates even as the number of degree-seekers continues to decline, according to a report released Wednesday.

Among 2018 graduates statewide, 61% enrolled in education after high school compared with 63% the year before, the 2020 College Readiness Report shows. In 2015, 65% of Hoosier high school graduates went directly to college.

Allen County mirrors the statewide trend, with 64% of graduates college-bound in 2018 compared with 66% and 67% in the previous two years, according to the Indiana Commission for Higher Education, which issued the report.

Southwest Allen County Schools led the four county public school districts with a 79% college-going rate in 2018. Northwest Allen County Schools followed at 73%; East Allen County Schools at 58%; and Fort Wayne Community Schools at 51%.

Predicting how the coronavirus pandemic will affect college enrollment is difficult, said Teresa Lubbers, state higher education commissioner. “What we have found is that historically, fewer people enroll in college when the economy is strong, choosing instead to enter the workforce,” Lubbers said in a statement. “It is too early to tell if that trend will continue due to the coronavirus-related downturn. However, for many Hoosiers who are out of work or considering a new career path, this is the time to re-skill or enhance their options with advanced education.”

The college-going rate among 21st Century Scholars participants held steady at 86% statewide, the report found. In Allen County, 84% of the 456 students in the early college promise program enrolled.

FWCS works with students to enroll them in the scholars program – it provides up to four years of undergraduate tuition to income-eligible students – by the end of their eighth-grade year, officials have said. About 81% of FWCS participants who graduated in 2018 pursued college, the report found.

The report also noted grade point averages of college freshmen statewide are increasing, particularly for black and Hispanic students, whose average GPA was 2.2 and 2.5, respectively. The average freshman-year GPA for all students was 2.7.

“Again and again, the data show the 21st Century Scholars program is one of the best tools we have for educational equity in Indiana,” Lubbers said. “It is encouraging to see this positive momentum for low-income Hoosiers and students of color.”

Students are going to college better prepared. The report found only 9% of 2018 high school graduates needed additional coursework before taking college-level courses, compared to 28% in 2014. About 13% of Allen County 2018 graduates needed remediation.

Of the Allen County graduates enrolling in a public state college, the top choices in 2018 were Purdue University Fort Wayne, 32%; Ivy Tech Community College, 21%; Indiana University, 13%; Ball State University, 11%; Purdue University, 10%; and IUPUI, 9%.

