EACS ready for students to collect belongings

East Allen County Schools students don't have much longer to wait to retrieve belongings left in classrooms and lockers.

Curbside pickup of personal items will coincide with the return of school materials beginning Monday, the district announced Thursday.

Each EACS school has specified times for pickup, which runs through May 22 and requires that families stay in their cars. Staff will place the bagged belongings in trunks, EACS said.

Fort Wayne Community Schools, which announced its materials pickup schedule May 1, also adopted a curbside pickup system at its elementary schools. Students began retrieving items Thursday.

However, middle and high school FWCS students may go into their schools beginning May 21 to retrieve items, but they must wear masks and use provided gloves and bags.

District officials stressed at this week's school board meeting that only students will be allowed inside.

“If everybody brings five people, the whole plan collapses,” Superintendent Wendy Robinson said.

The materials pickup plan was reviewed by local health officials and developed with social distancing in mind, said Kathy Friend, chief financial officer.

Students will be supervised by their school's administrative team and about 20% of the teachers, Friend said.

“So, just to reassure parents, there will be enough staff in the building that if a student has a question or wants to find something they can't find, that there will be somebody there to help them,” FWCS board President Julie Hollingsworth said.

FWCS officials expect most items will be claimed. It won't be a new problem if some items are abandoned, Robinson said, noting that happens yearly.

The EACS pickup schedule is as follows:

• Woodlan Elementary, 10 a.m. to noon and 3 to 5 p.m. Monday for last names A-G. The same hours will be open for last names H-O on Tuesday and for last names P-Z on Wednesday.

• New Haven Primary, 4 to 6 p.m. Monday for first and second grades. The same hours will be open for grades pre-K and kindergarten on Wednesday.

• New Haven Intermediate, 4 to 6 p.m. Monday for grades three and four. The same hours will be open for grades five and six on Wednesday.

• Heritage Elementary, 3:30 to 6 p.m. Monday for kindergarten through second grade. The same hours will be open for grades three through six on Wednesday.

• Leo Junior-Senior High School, 8:30 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and May 22

• Cedarville Elementary, 9 to 11 a.m. for last names A-E and 1 to 3 p.m. for last names F-K on Wednesday. Thursday, the same morning hours will be open for last names L-Q, and the afternoon hours will be open for last names R-Z

• Leo Elementary, 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday.

• Prince Chapman Academy, 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday.

• Southwick Elementary, 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday

• Alternative School, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday.

• East Allen University, noon to 3 p.m. for last names A-L and 3 to 6 p.m. for last names M-Z on Wednesday.

• Heritage Junior-Senior High School, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday.

• New Haven Junior-Senior High School, 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday and 9 a.m. to noon May 22.

• Woodlan Junior-Senior High School, noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday.

• Paul Harding Junior High School, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday.

