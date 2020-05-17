FWCS projects in voters' hands

Fort Wayne Community Schools twice has successfully asked for voter support of districtwide renovations and improvements, and it hopes to continue that streak with a $130 million ballot measure June 2.

School board President Julie Hollingsworth prefers not to consider the consequences of a failed referendum.

“I don't even want to think about that,” she said in a recent phone interview.

Projects in this third phase of Repair FWCS include major renovations to Wayne High School and Blackhawk and Miami middle schools as well as additions to Levan Scott Academy and Franke Park Elementary School.

That's not all. Twenty-eight other FWCS buildings would benefit from investments such as corridor and lighting improvements, secure entrances, accessibility upgrades, window and roof replacements and a temperature controls upgrade.

“This is really kind of the future of our kids, the future of our community, the future of our neighborhoods type of project,” Hollingsworth said. “I hope people see it that way.”

Projects would start in 2022, she said.

The school board decided to ask voters to support three referendums because board members felt “one huge project” was too much, Hollingsworth said.

With the successful referendums in 2012 and 2016, the district had the chance to prove it can complete projects on time and under budget, Hollingsworth said.

Repair FWCS advocates promoted the referendum by speaking to neighborhood associations and clubs before the stay-at-home order and have advertised through social media, said Kathy Friend, chief financial officer.

“We feel like we've reached a pretty good audience through social media,” she said, describing the feedback as positive. “At this point, we don't feel there's much negativity out there.”

Friend hopes voters understand the question on the ballot.

“The question's a little confusing,” she said.

The public question reads:

“Shall the Fort Wayne Community Schools, Allen County, Indiana, issue bonds or enter into a lease to finance the 2020 FWCS School Building Basic Renewal/Restoration and Safety Project which includes restoration and renovation work at approximately 37 buildings and which is estimated to cost not more than $130,000,000 and is estimated to increase the property tax rate for debt service by $0.1486 per $100 of assessed valuation?”

The language dictated by the state doesn't provide complete information about FWCS' overall financial situation, such as debt that has been repaid, Friend said.

FWCS maintains the referendum would have little effect on homeowners, with the district keeping the tax rate at 30.28 cents per $100 of assessed valuation. That is the same rate FWCS has held since 2012.

If Repair FWCS is approved, the district would use a phased approach to complete the improvements, which likely will take five years, Friend said.

She said this strategy would help the district maintain its promised tax rate.

“There's not enough contractors to do it all at once, either,” Friend added.

Anyone wanting FWCS to complete major renovations, such as those planned for Wayne, outside a referendum are out of luck due to changes in state law, Hollingsworth said.

“It's not possible for us in our regular property tax budget to renovate a building any more,” she said. “The referendum process is really what the state of Indiana created in order to take the place of districts being able to raise property taxes at will.”

