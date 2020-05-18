Teacher Honor Roll / Education Notebook

A Fort Wayne Community Schools teacher who made a parent feel like she won the teacher lottery for her daughter has been nominated for Teacher Honor Roll. Her profile follows.

Lisa Herrington

School: St. Joseph Central Elementary School

Grade teaching: Second grade

Education: Master's degree in reading, bachelor's degree in elementary and special education

Years teaching: 25 years

City born: Niagara Falls, N.Y.

Current hometown: Roanoke

Family: Husband, Chad

Book you'd recommend: “The Daily 5: Fostering Literacy Independence in the Elementary Grades” by Gail Boushey and Joan Moser

Favorite teacher: Judy Arnold, my third grade teacher

Favorite teaching memory: My fifth grade students from New York presenting their engineering projects to our Board of Education.

Hobbies: Camping, visiting national parks, reading

Interesting fact about yourself: There are 105 people in my immediate and extended family!

What advice would you give to your students as they plan for their future? Do what you love, do what makes you happy. If it's hard, do it anyway. If you struggle, do it anyway. If you make mistakes, do it anyway.

Recommended by: AnnMarie Wallace

Reason for recommendation: “My daughter is new to the school this year and has made great strides mainly because of Mrs. Herrington. She was behind in reading and has improved nearly a grade level in some areas. My daughter's behavior problems have improved because of the love this teacher shows, and it resonates for all her children. She calls them her rock stars on a daily basis. She tells everyone to 'rock on' even to their annoyance. Fellow teachers and parents alike appreciate the love and academic performance each of their children has gained in her care. Anytime I visit her class, the children are always well behaved and happy.

“Mrs. Herrington speaks to every child in the hall by name and asks about their day. She goes above and beyond to help the school in any way she can from volunteering her time for after school activities to taking time to speak to a parent that has questions about their child.

“I could not have asked for a better teacher for my child in her transition to a new school. I have for sure hit the teacher lottery with Mrs. Herrington.”

Ivy Tech

• Students in Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne's nursing program are working alongside medical professionals at a regional recovery site for homeless and people with development disabilities who tested positive for COVID-19 and need a location to quarantine while recovering from the illness. Four nursing students, an alumna and a faculty member are working at the site. Support the project by contributing to the United Way of Allen County's Emergency Relief Fund at www.unitedwayallencounty.org/donate.

Recognition

• The Indiana School Boards Association announced the individual winners for the Exemplary Governance awards program for 2019 include Julie Thompson and Mike Murray of Bluffton-Harrison; John Wicker of East Noble; Dean Geiger of Smith-Green; Aaron Westfall of Southern Wells; Glenna Jehl and Julie Hollingsworth of Fort Wayne Community; Jennifer Couch and Meagan Milne of Southwest Allen; Larry Getts of Garrett-Keyser-Butler; Heather Krebs of DeKalb County Central; Tim Ehlerding of North Adams Community; and Jay Baumgartner and Jeremy Mullins of Warsaw Community. Board awards went to DeKalb County Central, DeKalb County Eastern, East Allen County, South Adams and Southwest Allen County.

• The Winona Lake Police Department offered an essay competition to students at Lakeland Christian Academy and Jefferson Elementary School for a chance to win a new bike from Trailhouse Village Bicycles. Winners were Jefferson fourth grader Katheryn Robertson and Lakeland Christian Academy freshman Katheryn Monsma. The Dr. Dane and Mary Louise Miller Foundation supported the effort.

• Purdue University announced its top female student is Emily Sagstetter of Fort Wayne. As the 2020 Flora Roberts Award recipient, Sagstetter received a $2,000 award, medallion and her name inscribed on the award marker on Purdue Mall. She studied athletic training.

• Angel Upshaw of Fort Wayne received Purdue's Charles O. McGaughey Leadership Award.

• The Concordia Lutheran High School HOSA chapter, a competitive medical club, virtually competed at the State Leadership Conference. These students placed in the Top 10 in their event: Hayley Dubay, nutrition; Evan Minger, extemporaneous writing; Eduardo Tartarella Nascimento, biomedical laboratory science; and Taylor Scheer and Mataya James, who placed third in the CPR/first aid event and will advance to nationals. Additionally, Joshua Castleman from St. John-Emmanuel took first place in middle school medical reading. He also will advance to nationals.

Scholarship

• The Community Foundation of DeKalb County awarded DeKalb High School senior Rhiannon Haley with the Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship. The scholarship provides full tuition and required fees for four years of full-time undergraduate study and a stipend of up to $900 per year for required books and equipment. Scholars may attend any accredited Indiana public or private college or university. Haley plans to attend Indiana University.

Trine

• Registration is available for Trine University's summer classes, all of which are online due to COVID-19 restrictions. The second session of six-week classes begins June 22. Go to trine.edu/getahead or contact Travis Adkins at 260-665-4100 or tadkins18@trine.edu for more information.

• Trine has promoted Kayla Warren, who has served as controller since 2016, to the new position of assistant vice president for finance.

Warsaw

• Warsaw Community Schools has hired Aimee Lunsford as principal of Lincoln Elementary School. Lunsford served as principal of Flint Springs Elementary in Huntington for the past seven years.

• The Indiana Association of School Principals selected Troy Akers of Warsaw Community High School as the District 2 Principal of the Year.

