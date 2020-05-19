FWCS chief contract draws views

More than 200 Facebook users watched Monday as the Fort Wayne Community Schools board conducted a public hearing on the proposed superintendent contract, a three-year agreement including a $215,000 annual salary.

The virtual audience appeared to have more questions than opinions about the proposed terms, based on input board members read aloud.

Several questions addressed previously publicized information, including the qualifications the board sought in candidates, the length of the contract and where the terms can be viewed.

Board Secretary Anne Duff, who was responsible for reading comments into the record and identifying the authors, acknowledged it was challenging to track the online feedback.

“They keep disappearing,” Duff said of the comments.

Coronavirus restrictions prevented the board from holding a traditional in-person public hearing. The board itself met through Zoom, a video conferencing tool.

Board members filled the silence as they awaited public input. Member Steve Corona described the contract as fair.

“The contract calls for a base salary of $215,000,” Corona said, “and then everything else is pretty standard.”

Terms include a $20,000 annual annuity; a performance bonus of up to $10,000; cellphone and technology expenses; an automobile allowance; and a moving allowance of up to $10,000.

Superintendent Wendy Robinson's final contract included a $210,164 annual base salary.

The only “out of normal benefit” is a potential Rotary Club membership, Corona said.

The candidate wants to participate in the organization because of its connection to the community, Corona added.

The contract would cover three years beginning July 1, the maximum duration allowed by state law. The board may approve up to five one-year extensions.

This does not necessarily mean the new superintendent will be gone after eight years, President Julie Hollingsworth said, responding to a Facebook question.

“The length of employment is determined by the superintendent's desire to stay employed and the board's desire to keep them employed,” Hollingsworth said.

Robinson, for instance, is retiring next month after leading FWCS for 17 years.

It would not cost the district anything if the board wants to break the contract, Hollingsworth said, confirming with the board attorney that there isn't a buyout clause.

The board expects to vote on the contract at 4 p.m. May 26 at North Side High School. If approved, the board will introduce Robinson's successor to the community. Coronavirus restrictions will likely prevent public attendance, Hollingsworth said. She expects the meeting will be indoors with a press conference outside afterward.

Withholding a superintendent's identity until a contract is approved is not unusual, said Michael Adamson, who leads the Indiana School Boards Association's superintendent search services.

“I always advise that boards maintain strict confidentiality once the application period begins and until the approval of the superintendent's contract,” Adamson told The Journal Gazette by email. “Indiana's Open Door Law provides that the process of vetting applications, interviews and any subsequent contract negotiations occur in executive sessions.”

