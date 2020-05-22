FWCS offering diploma parade

Fort Wayne Community Schools is giving seniors reason to don their caps and gowns on the day they originally were set to walk across the graduation stage.

Graduates will receive their diplomas in a parade-style celebration on June 4, 5 and 6, FWCS said.

Along with wearing their caps and gowns, students are encouraged to decorate their vehicles, the release said.

Families may join their graduate, the district said, but only one vehicle per graduate will be allowed. All participants must stay in the vehicle and follow the parade route.

The schedule and parade routes are as follows:

• Wayne High School, 6 to 8 p.m. June 4. Enter from Winchester Road and follow the bus lane. Last names A-G are set for 6 to 6:40 p.m.; last names H-O are set for 6:40 to 7:20 p.m.; and last names P-Z are set for 7:20 to 8 p.m.

• North Side High School, 4 to 7 p.m. June 5. Enter from Northside Drive and follow the circle drive. Last names A-G are set for 4 to 5 p.m.; last names H-O are set for 5 to 6 p.m.; and last names P-Z are set for 6 to 7 p.m.

• Northrop High School, 5 to 8 p.m. June 5. Enter from Cook Road. Last names A-H are set for 5 to 6 p.m.; last names I-R are set for 6 to 7 p.m.; and last names S-Z are set for 7 to 8 p.m.

• Snider High School, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 6. Enter from the west on Fairlawn Pass. Last names A-C are set for 10 to 10:30 a.m.; last names D-H are set for 10:30 to 11 a.m.; last names I-M are set for 11 to 11:30 a.m.; last names N-R are set for 11:30 a.m. to noon; last names S-Z are set for noon to 12:30 p.m.; and the “Oops! I missed my window” slot is from 12:30 to 1 p.m.

• South Side High School, noon to 2 p.m. June 6. Enter from Calhoun Street. Last names A-E are set for noon to 12:25 p.m.; last names F-J are set for 12:25 to 12:50 p.m.; last names K-O are set for 12:50 to 1:15 p.m.; last names P-T are set for 1:15 to 1:35 p.m.; and last names U-Z are set for 1:35 to 2 p.m.

