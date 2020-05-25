Retired science prof gets lecture hall

A longtime Fort Wayne science professor now has a place on campus to call his own.

Room 168 of the Science Building at Purdue University Fort Wayne has been renamed as the Dr. Arthur W. Friedel Lecture Hall, Purdue trustees announced this spring.

The recognition honored Friedel's decades as a professor and his support of scholarships and athletics, according to a news release.

Friedel, who remains active in the university community, described the recognition as an honor.

“Being recognized for doing a job I loved is wonderful,” Friedel said in a statement. “How special it has been to have had the thousands of students who learned chemistry and some who learned how to teach chemistry, physics and biology with me. It has been my pleasure.”

Friedel joined the chemistry faculty in 1967 when the regional campus was known as Purdue University, Fort Wayne Campus, the release said. Although he retired as a full-time faculty member in 2007, he continued to teach every fall semester through the end of 2018, the release added.

An avid fan of the men's volleyball team, Friedel attended most home and many away matches from 1982 through 2007, the release said. It noted he and his late mother – another big fan – supported the team and university with generous donations.

asloboda@jg.net

Appointment

• Bradley University in Peoria, Illinois, announced Jeffrey Blade of Fort Wayne began as its new chief financial officer May 1. Blade previously served as CEO at Matilda Jane Clothing and CFO and chief administrative officer at Vera Bradley.

Event

• Camp Invention has revised its dates at Blackhawk Christian School. It is now scheduled for July 6-10. Go to www.invent.org to register. Contact Heidi Good, camp director, at hgood@blackhawkchristian.org with questions.

Recognition

• Manchester University students won multiple awards for stories and photos in the 2020 Indiana Collegiate Press Association contest. Awards went to Mallory Fletcher, Erica Mohr, Chloe Leckrone, Alex Baker, Carly Greaves, Zoe Vorndran, Marcus Zwiebel, Noah Tong, Destinee Boutwell and Bonnie Wong.

• Grace College student Jessica VandenBoom obtained $11,000 to kick-start her business dreams at the eighth Grace College Business Plan Competition in April. VandenBoom of Markle was set to graduate with a bachelor's degree in business and an MBA this month.

• Elyssa Warren of Fort Wayne was initiated into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Warren was initiated at Hillsdale College.

• The University of Saint Francis' valedictorians this year were Kara Morwood, Baylee Schmitt, Lisbeth McCulfor, Kara Gerka, Gabrielle Keller and Sam Rhoades.

• East Allen County Schools announced the Elementary Teacher of the Year Jennifer Klug, a physical education teacher at Cedarville Elementary School. She has been teaching for 22 years, all at EACS. The Secondary Teacher of the Year is Victoria Emrah, a teacher at Heritage Junior-Senior High School. She has been teaching 19 years as a special education-Read 180 teacher.

• The Canterbury chapter of the Cum Laude Society announced this year's new members: seniors Madeline Hildreth, Austin Johnson, Swetha Krishnan, Teddie LloydBuckley, Hannah Maconochie, Dhillon Patel, Ian Rentschler and McKenna Tuggle; and juniors Carter George, Ibrahim Gomaa, Nikita Lebedz, Esther Li and Zachary Tempel. The society consists of 382 mostly independent schools and honors academic achievement and integrity. The local chapter is restricted by the society's bylaws to choose from among the seniors who rank in the top 20% of the class and from among juniors who rank among the top 10% of the class.

• Jobs for America's Graduates, a national nonprofit serving 75,000 youth across 39 states, including Indiana, is working with T-Mobile to celebrate graduates. T-Mobile will help bring the graduation tradition of the cap toss to life, virtually through TikTok. To participate in the #TossYourCap Challenge, post a video on TikTok with #TossYourCap through Sunday. Open TikTok, go to the Discover page, then click into the T-Mobile hashtag challenge or search for #TossYourCap. Find the challenge song, “All I Do Is Win (feat. T-Pain)” by DJ Khaled, click “use this sound” and get a cap ready. Anybody can participate in the #TossYourCap Challenge – people don't need to be a graduating senior or JAG student to enter. For each post, T-Mobile will make a $5 donation to JAG, up to $200,000.

• The Indiana Association of School Principals hosted its first Indiana Future Problem Solving contest as part of the Future Problem Solving Program International contest. New Haven Intermediate School placed sixth in the elementary division for community problem solving, and Croninger Elementary School was runner-up in the elementary division for global issues problem solving.

• The Elementary M.A.T.H. Bowl second-place honorees included Jonah Barranda of Oak View; Matthew Dilley of Perry Hill; Owen Graves and Alaina Smith of Leo; Suvan Vaddadi of Croninger; Zane Vatter of Horace Mann; and Jackson Wiegand of Blackhawk Christian. Third-place honorees included Josephine Chen of Perry Hill; Nathan Culler of Woodlan; Katelyn Doehrmann, Alana Doty, Elyse Metz, James Monroe, Caden Rieman and Eva Wagner of Leo, Noah Drouin of Croninger; Zen Gunawardhana and Toby Watson of Weisser Park; Brandan Hinen of Coesse; Ryan Lubbehusen of Eel River; and Stella Steury, Andrew Strong and Bryce Strong of Riverdale.

Scholarships

• Tobechi “Tobe” Eke has been awarded a $15,000 annually renewable scholarship to University of Michigan from the local alumni club. He is a 2020 graduate from Bishop Dwenger High School.

• Trine University raised about $123,000 for student scholarships on #GivingTuesdayNow on May 5.

• Indiana college students who volunteer with a public safety organization can apply for the Indiana Homeland Security Foundation scholarship through 5 p.m. June 15. A full-time student is eligible for a $2,000 scholarship, and a part-time student is eligible for a $1,000 scholarship. Go to dhs.in.gov/foundationscholarship.htm for information.

Students and parents who have a favorite teacher can nominate the individual for Teacher Honor Roll. Send nominations to The Journal Gazette, 600 W. Main St., Fort Wayne, IN 46802; fax 461-8893 or email asloboda@jg.net.

To submit an item, send a typed release from the school or organization to Education Notebook, The Journal Gazette, 600 W. Main St., Fort Wayne, IN 46802; fax 461-8893 or email asloboda@jg.net at least two weeks before the desired publication date.