FWCS taps North Side grad

The Fort Wayne Community Schools board didn't expect a national superintendent search would attract candidates with strong ties to the district, so members said Tuesday it was a pleasant surprise when Mark Daniel applied.

“We did not see that coming,” board President Julie Hollingsworth said after introducing Daniel as the district's 15th superintendent to reporters outside Grile Administrative Center.

The board met with reporters immediately after unanimously approving a three-year, $215,000 contract with Daniel during a special meeting that was broadcast on TV and online but was closed in person to the public and reporters for safety reasons.

Daniel – a 1979 North Side High School graduate who also started his education career there – was one of three finalists for FWCS' top job.

His contract, which begins July 1, includes a $20,000 annual annuity; a performance bonus of up to $10,000; cellphone and technology expenses; up to $10,000 in moving expenses and an automobile allowance.

Daniel announced his June 30 resignation from his current employer – a 13,300-student district in Normal, Illinois – in September, according to the Pantagraph.

The daily newspaper reported Daniel was looking for a similar job closer to family around Chicago.

Consultants with the search firm that assisted FWCS previously said they typically find potential superintendent candidates through their professional connections and by word of mouth, but Daniel remarked that he didn't wait to be found.

“I saw the opportunity in Fort Wayne,” Daniel said, describing it as a homecoming.

His wife, Janet, is a 1981 North Side graduate, and three of his four daughters graduated from Snider High School before a job prompted the family to move, he said. One of his daughters teaches in Chicago Public Schools.

Board member Steve Corona acknowledged it would be difficult to find a candidate embodying every quality desired in a superintendent for the 30,000-student district, but he said Daniel embodies most of them.

Daniel's professional experience made him an attractive candidate, Hollingsworth said.

He has been a superintendent since 2010, leading a total of two districts, and he previously served Leo Junior-Senior High School as assistant principal and principal.

At North Side, he taught algebra, geometry, business law, accounting and skills for living. He also coached football, basketball, baseball, track and golf, according to FWCS.

“He has proven success in collaborating with teachers, administrators, support staff, students, parents and business and community leaders,” Hollingsworth said.

She recognized the final stages of the superintendent search happened during unusual circumstances. Tuesday was the first time board members met Daniel in person, she said, noting all interviews were done virtually.

The board conducted two rounds of interviews.

Board members regretted they lost advice and input from their colleague Jordan Lebamoff, who died in March, Hollingsworth said.

“I believe he would have been proud of the work we have done,” she said.

Tom Smith, another board member, described Daniel as his No. 1 choice.

“This is going to be a good, great, wonderful superintendent,” Smith said.

Board member Glenna Jehl said her initial skepticism about the quality of candidates shifted to another problem: How would the board choose from numerous well-qualified applicants?

“We did our due diligence,” Jehl said.

Daniel expects his familiarity with the district and community will make the adjustment easier, but the coronavirus pandemic presents new challenges, not just for FWCS but for districts everywhere, he said.

“We're probably looking at a new normal,” Daniel said. “We will find a solution that will ensure learning and also create a safe environment.”

He said he intends to lead a district offering hope and opportunities for children.

“If we can provide hope,” Daniel said, “Hopefully that carries students through those trials and tribulations that we all experience.”

Superintendent Wendy Robinson is retiring after leading FWCS for 17 years. Overall, she has served the district for 47 years.

Daniel described Robinson as an icon and said he doesn't think of himself as replacing her.

“You don't replace a person,” Daniel said. “You merely stand on her shoulders.”

