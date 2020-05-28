FWCS continues meal service

Fort Wayne Community Schools announced Wednesday it will continue to provide free meals for children through June and July using the same drive-up or walk-up system that began in March.

Children can pick up breakfast and lunch packs from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at one of 26 FWCS elementary schools. Meals are available for all children, regardless of the school they attend, ages birth through high school. Children must be present to pick up the meals.

Distribution locations are as follows:

• Abbett Elementary School, 4325 Smith St.

• Adams Elementary School, 3000 New Haven Ave.

• Arlington Elementary School, 8118 St. Joe Center Road

• Brentwood Elementary School, 3710 Stafford Drive

• Croninger Elementary School, 6700 Trier Road

• Fairfield Elementary School, 2825 Fairfield Ave.

• Forest Park Elementary School, 2004 Alabama Ave.

• Franke Park Elementary School, 828 Mildred Ave.

• Glenwood Park Elementary School, 4501 Vance Ave.

• Haley Elementary School, 2201 Maplecrest Road

• Harris Elementary School, 4501 Thorngate Drive

• Harrison Hill Elementary School, 355 Cornell Circle

• Holland Elementary School, 7000 Red Haw Drive

• Indian Village Elementary School, 3835 Wenonah Lane

• Irwin Elementary School, 3501 S. Anthony Blvd.

• Lincoln Elementary School, 1001 E. Cook Road

• Lindley Elementary School, 2201 Ardmore Ave.

• Maplewood Elementary School, 2200 Maplewood Road

• Price Elementary School, 1901 W. State Blvd.

• St. Joseph Central Elementary School, 6341 St. Joe Center Road

• Shambaugh Elementary School, 5320 Rebecca St.

• South Wayne Elementary School, 810 Cottage Ave.

• Washington Elementary School, 1015 W. Washington Blvd.

• Washington Center Elementary School, 1936 W. Wallen Road

• Waynedale Elementary School, 7201 Elzey St.

• Weisser Park Elementary School, 902 Colerick St.