Carroll senior has been 'a gift'

When a transportation issue jeopardized a student's ability to participate in the Champions Together athletics program, Carroll High School upperclassman Morgan Hansen stepped up.

She and a friend volunteered to drive the student home regularly, despite how far she lived from school.

“It was a major commitment,” said Alan Bodenstein, head coach of Champions Together for Northwest Allen County Schools.

Such dedication was typical from Hansen, one of about 550 seniors graduating from Carroll this spring. Bodenstein described the 18-year-old as indispensable.

The district has an “embarrassing luxury” of students wanting to participate in Champions Together, Bodenstein said, but not every student participates throughout the year like Hansen.

“Morgan's a constant,” Bodenstein said. “She is there all the time.”

Champions Together is a partnership between the Indiana High School Athletic Association and Special Olympics Indiana. Students with and without intellectual disabilities participate.

The sports – flag football, bocce, bowling, basketball and track and field – help unite two types of students who wouldn't necessarily come together, Bodenstein said.

Social events – including going out to eat, going caroling and going to a drive-in movie – keep the participants connected outside of sports, he said.

“Morgan's a huge help in making sure those things happen,” Bodenstein said, adding she kept everyone connected through Google Meet during the stay-at-home order.

Those social opportunities have meant a lot to parent Kim Watkins, who didn't know what high school would be like for her son Gavin. The teen has a condition known as PDD-NOS, which stands for pervasive developmental disorder-not otherwise specified.

It's common for students to interact with special education students at school, Watkins said, but Hansen continues to think of those classmates after she leaves.

Hansen has regularly called Gavin during the quarantine and has invited him to dinner and group events, including a Friday night hangout during winter break, Watkins said.

“I don't think she knows how special she is,” Watkins said. “I always tell her, 'You are a gift.'”

Hansen, who has a young relative with special needs, enjoys watching the aha moments when working with students with disabilities, she said.

She likely will witness more.

Hansen plans to continue her education at Indiana Wesleyan University, and she aspires to become a special education teacher. She feels particularly called to work with students requiring more help, she said.

“I want to get to know them and set them up for success in the future,” she said.

Bodenstein said he hopes her career brings her back to NACS.

“She'll be a phenomenal teacher,” he said.

asloboda@jg.net