FWCS grads get YouTube schedule

Fort Wayne Community Schools graduates will get their diplomas this week, but they must wait a few more weeks for their virtual commencement.

The district announced Monday that ceremonies honoring the 2,070 graduates will premiere on FWCS' YouTube channel the week of June 22.

Each high school will have its own premiere date: Wayne on June 22, North Side on June 23, Northrop on June 24, Snider on June 25 and South Side on June 26.

Each premiere is set for 7 p.m. Graduations will remain at youtube.com/c/FWCommunitySchools for later viewing, the district said.

Graduates were professionally photographed for the virtual celebrations during cap-and-gown pickup in May.

Along with those portraits, the ceremonies will include speeches from the school principal, valedictorian, salutatorian and district administrators. Organizers planned to follow a template for each video to ensure consistency, Get Nichols, the chief of school leadership, told the school board last month.

She acknowledged this substitute for the traditional in-person graduation ceremonies is not a quick fix. Producing the videos will be “quite a lengthy process,” Nichols told the board.

Superintendent Wendy Robinson has said FWCS explored many options to make in-person celebrations possible, but the district is forgoing such events for the safety of students, parents and staff. She described the decision as heartbreaking.

Graduates will receive their diplomas in a parade-style celebration Thursday, Friday and Saturday – dates originally reserved for graduation at Memorial Coliseum.

asloboda@jg.net