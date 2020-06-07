East Allen's top 2 are students of color

When Jesus Gonzalez learned early in his high school career that he ranked first in his class, he was determined to stay on top.

For Gonzalez, whose parents came to the United States from Mexico with limited education, graduating from East Allen University as valedictorian carried special significance, he said.

He earned that designation with a 4.3 GPA, edging out salutatorian DeMisha Billingsley's 4.28 GPA.

Together, the 18-year-olds – one Hispanic, the other black – made school history. They are EAU's first top two students of color.

The Class of 2020, which comprises 61 students, is the school's fifth graduating class. A graduation ceremony tentatively is planned for July 14 at Memorial Coliseum.

It is unknown whether EAU's milestone is also a district first, East Allen County Schools spokeswoman Tamyra Kelly said.

Principal Doug Hicks characterized the feat as uncommon for the region and said he couldn't be prouder of Gonzalez and Billingsley, who both plan to attend Indiana University.

“These two have earned it,” Hicks said. “They worked incredibly hard to get to this point.”

The Journal Gazette annually publishes the valedictorians and salutatorians for schools in northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio. In recent years, students included in the Head of the Class section predominantly have been white.

Gonzalez struggled to describe the significance of EAU's milestone.

“I think it really represents how far we've gone as a society,” Gonzalez said, adding it's common for people to look down on minorities. “It shows how underestimated people of color are.”

The achievement is less important to students than it is to others, Billingsley said, who spoke to The Journal Gazette with Gonzalez in mid-May.

“We don't focus on things like that, but it's interesting everyone else considers it a big achievement,” she said.

Teacher Shannon Eichenauer, who joined the students on the Zoom interview, noted EAU is diverse.

Of its 314 students this past academic year, 36% were white; 32% were Asian; 14% were Hispanic; 11% were black; and 7% were multiracial, according to Indiana Department of Education data.

The district's other four high schools had a whiter student body, with white students comprising 55% of enrollment at New Haven, 60% at Heritage, 88% at Leo and 89% at Woodlan, according to the state agency.

The desire to excel in school came naturally for Billingsley, who vowed a B-plus in eighth grade would be her last.

Schoolwork didn't consume her, however. She was ranked third freshman year and was surprised she improved to No. 2 her junior year, when she was working multiple jobs, she said.

Billingsley wasn't about to let that unexpected achievement slip away, she said; she worked hard to maintain it.

Like many students at EAU, Billingsley and Gonzalez completed Vincennes University courses while in high school and earned an associate degree along with their high school diploma.

This should save them tuition at IU, Eichenauer said, noting it's common for EAU students to enter college as a second semester sophomore.

Both students plan to study biology.

Billingsley also wants to study Spanish and pursue a master's degree in neonatology. She has always wanted to base her career around children or babies and credits the TV show “Grey's Anatomy” for increasing her interest in pediatrics and helping her narrow her specialty.

Gonzalez is considering a career in the medical field, primarily in veterinary sciences.

Both are disappointed their high school career ended in unusual circumstances – with students having to learn remotely – because of the coronavirus pandemic. Both are looking forward to college in the fall.

Billingsley wants to help on the front lines should such a health crisis happen again.

“This pandemic made me want to work harder in school,” she said.

