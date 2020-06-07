Head of the class

Information for the listing of valedictorians and salutatorians in northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio is provided by the high schools listed. The Journal Gazette sent requests to each high school and compiled names and photographs. Schools that responded are listed here. Schools that do not designate valedictorians and salutatorians sent names of their top students. Some schools had not named their top students in time to make the list.

ADAMS CENTRAL

Valedictorian

Lucas Van De Weg, son of Ryan and Christa Van De Weg. Plans to attend Purdue University Fort Wayne to study mathematics.

Salutatorian

Samantha Currie, daughter of Tony and Aimee Currie. Plans to attend Purdue University to study animal science on the pre-vet track.

BISHOP DWENGER

Valedictorian

David LaMaster, son of John and Laura ­LaMaster. Plans to attend the University of Notre Dame to study economics.

Salutatorian

Shea Odle, daughter of Mark and Maria Odle. Plans to attend Purdue University Fort Wayne with an undecided major.

BISHOP LUERS

Co-Valedictorians

Mary Braun, daughter of Kathryn and Mark Braun. Plans to attend Purdue University to study exploratory studies.

Mary Cicchiello, daughter of Catherine and James Cicchiello. Plans to attend the University of Notre Dame to study biological sciences.

BLACKHAWK CHRISTIAN

Valedictorian

Sylvia Frederick, daughter of Angela and Patrick Frederick. Plans to attend Liberty University to study business and management and political science.

Salutatorian

Samantha Miller, daughter of Kendra and Jeff Miller. Plans to attend Purdue University Fort Wayne to study mechanical engineering.

BLUFFTON

Valedictorian

Joann Elaine Jones, daughter of Jim and Tobi Curran and the late Dale Jones. Plans to attend Case Western Reserve University to study pre-med biology or biomedical engineering.

Salutatorian

Ellie Rebekah Vitz, daughter of Jamie Vitz and the late Eric Vitz. Plans to attend Great Lakes Christian College and study music.

CANTERBURY

Valedictorian

Veronica Wrobleski, daughter of Martha Wrobleski and the late Carl Wroble­ski. Plans to attend Vanderbilt University to study secondary education and biology.

Salutatorian

Lucas Steffy, son of Sue Steffy and David Krabach and Chris and Kim Steffy. Plans to attend Duke University to study chemistry.

CARROLL

Valedictorian

Misha Rahimi, son of Soheil and Irina Rahimi. Plans to attend Purdue University to study computer science.

Co-Salutatorians

John Tran, son of Diana Tran. Plans to attend the University of Southern California to study neuroscience with a pre-med track.

Orion Chenery, son of Christen Merkler and Joseph Chenery. Plans to attend Purdue University to study chemistry with intent to attend medical school.

CHURUBUSCO

Valedictorian

Kaylee Simmons, daughter of Mark and Shelly Diehl and Neil and Kristie Simmons. Plans to attend Butler University and study health sciences.

Salutatorian

Cole Hart, son of Deena and Jeremy Hart. Plans to attend Purdue University to study civil engineering.

COLUMBIA CITY

Co-Valedictorians

Madison Arnold, daughter of Travis and Elizabeth Arnold. Plans to attend Indiana University Fort Wayne to study nursing.

Sidney Basham, daughter of Karen and Shawn Basham. Plans to attend Purdue University Fort Wayne to study mechanical engineering.

Nathan Mills, son of Paul and Jennifer Mills. Plans to attend Purdue University Fort Wayne to study finance and actuarial science.

Nicholas Mills, son of Paul and Jennifer Mills. Plans to attend Purdue University Fort Wayne to study business management and accounting.

CONCORDIA

Valedictorian

Megan Bordner, daughter of Kevin and Sherry Bordner. Plans to attend the University of Kentucky and study biomedical engineering.

Salutatorian

Alaina Marks, daughter of Timothy and Christina Marks. Plans to attend Ball State University and study music education.

DEKALB

Valedictorian

Kaitlyn Smith, daughter of Thom and Jama Smith. Plans to attend Emory University to study English and creative writing.

Salutatorian

Jade Michael, daughter of Andrew and Cara Michael. Plans to attend Indiana University to study neuroscience and biology.

EAST ALLEN UNIVERSITY

Valedictorian

Jesus Gonzalez, son of Jose Gonzalez and Lucia Romero. Plans to attend Indiana University to study biology.

Salutatorian

DeMisha Billingsley, daughter of DeMond and Lisa Billingsley. Plans to attend Indiana University to study biology and Spanish.

GARRETT

Valedictorian

Cole Bergman, son of Kelly and Alexandria Bergman. Plans to attend Wabash College to study English and pre-law.

Salutatorian

Payton Warfield, daughter of Paul and Jennifer War­field. Plans to attend Indiana University Fort Wayne to study dental hygiene.

HERITAGE

Valedictorian

Alivia Beard, daughter of Bill and Sandra Beard. Plans to attend Indiana University Fort Wayne to study health sciences.

Salutatorian

Claire Castleman, daughter of Jerry and Teena Castleman. Plans to attend Purdue University to study elementary education.

HOMESTEAD

Top Students

Danny Bean, son of Deborah and Timothy Bean. Plans to study political science and gender and sexuality studies at an undecided college.

Elena Chen, daughter of Wei Guo and Dong Chen. Plans to study chemical engineering/environmental engineer at an undecided college.

Julia Dvorak, daughter of Karen and David Dvorak. Plans to attend Yale University to study ethics, politics and economics.

Aidan Harmon, son of Tisha and Nick Harmon. Plans to attend Indiana University Bloomington to study finance.

Katherine Walther, daughter of Melissa and Don Walther. Plans to attend Dartmouth College to study biological sciences/pre-med track.

LEO

Valedictorian

Noah Wilder, son of Scott and Amy Wilder. Plans to attend Indiana University to study biology.

Salutatorian

Bethany Pepple, daughter of Bradford and Jill Pepple. Plans to attend Indiana Wesleyan University to study biology and psychology.

NEW HAVEN

Valedictorian

Kelsey Coomer, daughter of Larry and Kim Coomer. Plans to attend Purdue University Fort Wayne to study elementary education.

Salutatorian

Neo Martinez, son of Jack and Marlaena Martinez. Plans to attend Purdue University Fort Wayne to study computer engineering.

NORTH SIDE

Valedictorian

Hay Dah Moo, daughter of Ta Hay Ghay and Eh Hser Moo. Plans to attend Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis.

Salutatorian

Dahiro Omar, daughter of Mohamed Haji and Isnino Nasir. Plans to attend the University of Saint Francis.

NORTHROP

Valedictorian

Manuel Lopez, son of Jennifer Cardin and Henry Lopez. Plans to attend Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology.

Salutatorian

Sheyonna Robinson, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Chris Roberts. Plans to attend Purdue University to study biochemistry or political science.

SNIDER

Valedictorian

Emily R. Meinzen, daughter of David and Elizabeth Meinzen. Plans to attend Indiana University Bloomington to study business and apparel merchandising.

Salutatorian

Hayden Tippmann, son of Kurt and Martina Tipp­mann. Plans to attend Purdue University and study biomedical engineering with pre-med.

SOUTH SIDE

Valedictorian

Ashley Remy, daughter of Ronley and Innocent Remy. Plans to attend Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis

Salutatorian

Mia Gallardo, daughter of Maria and Jorge Gallardo. Plans to attend Indiana University Bloomington.

WAWASEE

Valedictorian

Evan Coblentz, son of Allen and Mindy Coblentz. Plans to attend Purdue University to study animal science with a pre-veterinary concentration.

Salutatorian

Michael Hammer, son of Todd and Lois Hammer. Plans to attend Purdue University to study professional flight to become a pilot.

WAYNE

Valedictorian

Molly Brehm, daughter of Lori and Andrew Brehm. Plans to attend Butler University to study biology.

Salutatorian

Emiliano Cabrera, son of Rosario Cabrera. Plans to attend Butler University to study pre-med.

WHITKO

Valedictorian

Katherine Marie Ousley, daughter of Henry and Rebekah Ousley. Plans to attend Grace College to study accounting.

Salutatorian

Audrey Elise Bradford, daughter of Travis and Angela Bradford. Plans to attend Trine University to study biology on the pre-physician assistant track.

WOODLAN

Valedictorian

Chase Vachon, son of Charles and Jevne Vachon. Plans to attend Purdue University Fort Wayne to study computer science.

Salutatorian

Madison Werling, daughter of Marc and Heather Werling. Plans to attend University of Saint Francis to study biology.

OHIO

ANTWERP

Valedictorian

Alyssa Fuller, daughter of Jim and Trisha Fuller. Plans to attend Bowling Green State University and major in communication sciences and disorders.

Co-Salutatorians

Madison Boesch, daughter of James and Laura Boesch. Plans to attend Ohio University and major in nursing.

Blake Schuette, son of Shawn and Sara Schuette. Plans to attend the University of Findlay and major in biology.

CRESTVIEW

Top Students

Kaden Short, son of Jeff and Leigh Short. Plans to attend Ohio State University to study psychology.

Laney Jones, daughter of Steve and Trisha Jones. Plans to attend Wright State University to study finance.

Morgan Dowler, daughter of Stephen and Casey Dowler. Plans to attend Baylor University to study business entrepreneurship and interior design.

EDON

Valedictorians

Riley Bloir, daughter of Jason and Tricia Bloir. Plans to attend Bowling Green State University to study inclusive early childhood education.

Aidan Lee Muehlfeld, son of Jody and Ronda Muehl­feld. Plans to attend the University of Cincinnati to study civil engineering.

FAIRVIEW

Co-Valedictorians

Adrianna Roth, daughter of Charles and Jennifer Roth. Plans to attend Michigan State University to study social relations and policy.

Garrett Bennett, son of Steve and Amy Bennett. Plans to complete an apprenticeship with the Ohio Department of Transportation.

Alistair Smith, son of Lyle and Delicia Smith Jr. Plans to study mechanical engineering at an undecided college.

HICKSVILLE

Valedictorian

Nathalie May Swenson, daughter of Nathan Swenson and Hazel Fenicle. Plans to attend Ohio State University and study journalism with a pre-law track.

Salutatorian

Peyton Madison Yoder,

daughter of Chad and Michelle Yoder. Plans to attend Ohio State University to study biochemistry.

LINCOLNVIEW

Valedictorian

Clayton Harris, son of Jason and Jennifer Harris. Plans to attend Wright State Lake Campus to study crime and justice studies.

Salutatorian

Austin Agler, son of Ryan and Andrea Agler. Plans to attend Indiana University to study biochemistry and physics.

PAULDING

Valedictorian

Savannah Shepherd, daughter of Aaron and Jennifer Shepherd. Plans to attend the University of Saint Francis to study physical therapist assistant.

Co-Salutatorians

Katelyn Strayer, daughter of Matt and Suzy Strayer. Plans to attend Ohio State University to study nursing.

Kaylie Tressler, daughter of Randy and Brooky Tressler. Plans to attend University of Northwestern Ohio to study agricultural equipment supervision.

TINORA

Valedictorian

Christopher Ferguson, son of Matthew and Amelia Ferguson. Plans to attend Trine University to study software engineering.

Salutatorian

Joshua Honaker, son of Angela Newman and Walt Honaker. Plans to attend Ohio Northern University to study pharmacy.

WAYNE TRACE

Co-Valedictorians

Miriam Sinn, daughter of Tim and Marlene Sinn. Plans to attend Northwest State Community College to study nursing.

Nathan Gerber, son of Shawn and Shane Gerber. Plans to attend Capital University, Columbus, to study biomedical engineering, medical school.

Max Laukhuf, son of Michael and Lisa Laukhuf. Plans to attend Purdue University Fort Wayne to study business management or finance.

Andrew Sinn, son of Steve and Joy Sinn. Plans to attend University of Toledo to study biochemistry.