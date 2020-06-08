Teacher Honor Roll / Education Notebook

A Fort Wayne Community Schools teacher has been nominated for Teacher Honor Roll because of her connection with students. Her profile follows.

Tonya Stoller

School: Snider High School

Subject teaching: Government and economics

Education: Illinois State University, Master of Science in political science, Bachelor of Science in history with education certification

Years teaching: 26

City born: Peoria, Ill.

Current hometown: Spencerville

Family: Husband, Kevin, and sons Elijah, Isaiah and Titus

Book you'd recommend: Depends on the genre. I read a variety of nonfiction, but if I had to pick a few: C.S. Lewis' “Mere Christianity,” “The Personal Memoirs of Ulysses S. Grant” and the most influential in my life, the Bible.

Favorite teacher: Miss Kraft, my third grade teacher. She is why I am a teacher today. Her enthusiasm was infectious. I was privileged to be her student. She died of cancer when I was in the fifth grade.

Favorite teaching memory: That's a tough one. ... I don't want to name a single event, since I have so many great memories. However, some of my best teaching is not when I am teaching my subject at all. It is when we are discussing our daily quotes or weekly themes and I am connecting with them. A strong teacher-student relationship gives me the right to be heard. When students know that I am invested in them, they will listen to my subject. A close second is watching students graduate and become productive members of society. Social studies is about citizenship development, and to watch them blossom is rewarding. It is what keeps me coming back.

Hobbies: My husband and I have a small hobby farm/reclaimed goods side business called Timber and Roots. It keeps us busy in the summer.

Interesting fact about yourself: I am a second-degree black belt in taekwondo. My dad insisted that I learn self-defense, since I lived in a rough part of town for my first teaching job in Illinois.

What advice would you give to your students as they plan for their future? 1. Do not surrender what you want most for what you want now. (The desires of now and the future are often not the same thing. Stay the course) 2. Discipline yourself so others don't have to. (If you manage you, life looks different; so manage yourself.)

Recommended by: Maddison Scherer

Reason for recommendation: “I nominate Ms. Stoller because she has an astonishing perspective and connection with her students and their education. Ms. Stoller goes above and beyond to make sure all of her students understand and comprehend the subject and material. She makes school more interactive and a better, more enjoyable place to be. Ms. Stoller keeps her students learning every day, teaching them life lessons and skills, that they use in and especially out of the classroom. She personally cares about each students' education.”

Grace

• Grace College engineering students Erin Lawhon and Abbott Joy have donated more than 700 3D-printed ear guards to local organizations, including Fellowship Missions, Grace Village, Miller's at Oak Pointe, Acorn Academy, Pill Box Pharmacy, Cardinal Services and Miller's Merry Manor. The student-led production continues to grow in scale and scope, with Miller's Health Systems requesting upwards of 1,600 ear guards to distribute to its 30-plus locations statewide.

Huntington

• Huntington University announced the 2020 Digital Media Arts High School Summer Academy will happen virtually June 21-25. It is open to incoming high school freshmen through high school seniors wanting to know what it would be like to pursue a degree in animation, broadcast media or film. Cost is $200. Direct questions to hudma@huntington.edu and go to huntington.edu/DMAAcademy to register.

Recognition

• The nominees for the first Lutheran Schools Partnership Educator of the Year Award are Tricia Day of Wyneken Lutheran School; Connie Dierks, Andrea Koenig and Heather Volmerding of St. Peter's Lutheran School; Katie Ervin and Taylor Haese of Ascension Lutheran School; Angi Goldey of Holy Cross Lutheran School; Gene Koch of Lutheran South Unity School; Chris Murphy of Concordia High School; Cyan Peters of Central Lutheran School; Vernie Schieber of St. John Lutheran School; Erin Schoof of Emmaus Lutheran School; and Ruth Schroeder of Woodburn Lutheran School. The winner will be honored at The Lutheran Schools Partnership's gala event Sept. 3. The partnership represents almost 4,000 students enrolled in 19 elementary and middle schools across northeast Indiana and Concordia High School in Fort Wayne.

• The Indiana Association of School Principals named Joshua St. John the District 3 2019-20 Middle School Principal of the Year. He leads Summit Middle School.

Scholarships

• Seed Your Future has launched a free, online horticulture scholarships search tool, SeedYourFuture.org/scholarships, to help students find scholarships to support their education and training in horticulture. It also has launched a grants resource for teachers at SeedYourFuture.org/educator-grants.

• The 2020 National Merit $2,500 scholarship winners include Nathan James Phuong and Katherine A. Walther of Homestead High School.

• Ian Rentschler of Canterbury High School and Cole Hart of Churubusco Junior-Senior High School were each awarded a $2,000 scholarship from the Alliance of Indiana Rural Water.

• The Kiwanis Club of John Chapman Foundation awarded $250 scholarships to Sebastian Kuhns of Carroll High School and Elma Cehic of Canterbury High School.

• Colin Hahn of Woodlan Junior-Senior High School was awarded a $500 scholarship from the Community Memorial Hospital Foundation.

Trine

• Trine University's Bachelor of Science in organizational leadership and Lou Holtz Master of Science in organizational leadership programs – both offered through TrineOnline – allow students to complete those degrees without paying for textbooks in their core courses or a large portion of their degree coursework. Trine also offers 46 individual courses online that feature openly licensed assets used for teaching and learning and other no-cost resources in place of costly textbooks. These courses are identified as OER during registration. Trine has been working to build OER courses for about a year.

• The university Board of Trustees conferred the title of faculty emeritus to Dan Matthews, Brett Batson and Susan Anspaugh.

