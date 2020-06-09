FWCS commits to ex-GE site

Fort Wayne Community Schools made its commitment to Electric Works official Monday night.

The school board approved a 10-year lease of Building 31 at the former General Electric campus along Broadway south of downtown. FWCS will rent 26,046 square feet for a new STEAM high school at a base rent of $15 per square foot, which escalates by 2.25% per year.

STEAM stands for science, technology, engineering, art and math.

The new STEAM school – which has been in discussion since 2017 – will operate like a magnet school in that a lottery system will be used to determine enrollment, said Kathy Friend, chief financial officer. It will serve FWCS juniors and seniors, up to 150 in each the morning and the afternoon.

FWCS also will pay a tenant improvement budget to ensure the 1940s-era building is renovated to meet classroom needs. That cost is estimated at $7.01 per square foot, Friend said.

The lease with EW West Campus Landlord begins Aug. 1, 2022.

“We have plenty of time to get the facility right the way we want it,” Friend said.

The school is part of a larger plan by RTM Ventures to transform the former GE site into a mixed-use development that includes residential, retail, office, education and entertainment tenants, with an emphasis on innovation. The first of two phases is expected to cost $260 million, developer Jeff Kingsbury told the board.

In a special meeting last week, the Allen County Fort Wayne Capital Improvement Board approved a revamped timeline for developers to present full financial backing and close the deal.

Developers previously had until April 30 to arrange financing and until July 30 to close the deal. Those deadlines have been pushed to June 30 and Sept. 30 – plus an additional 30 days, if needed.

Kingsbury, a partner in developer RTM Ventures, told the board construction will start in September.

Friend assured the board that the lease includes contingencies allowing the district to walk away should the development fail to meet thresholds.

Board member Glenna Jehl said her concern is taking on a costly project when the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic remains unknown.

“Is that something we should be concerned about?” Jehl asked.

Friend acknowledged FWCS likely will face tough decisions, but the opportunity at Electric Works isn't worth giving up.

“This was a priority,” Friend said, “so we decided that we would go forward with it.”

Jehl pressed, asking why the lease must be signed now.

Getting lease commitments is important to the project's overall financing and two-year construction cycle, she said.

“People won't continue to invest if nobody commits to it,” FWCS Superintendent Wendy Robinson said. “We're not a separate piece, so we're either moving with everybody else or we're not.”

Jehl abstained from the otherwise unanimous approval. She said she is uncomfortable conducting new business while Jordan Lebamoff's District 4 seat remains vacant and will be abstaining from motions on an ongoing basis.

Lebamoff died in March, and the board postponed appointing a new member because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“It's time that we fill that slot because that segment of our district should be represented and have a voice in these big decisions that we're taking,” Jehl said.

Board President Julie Hollingsworth said she intends to announce details at the next meeting about filling the vacancy.

