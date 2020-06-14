St. Francis chief approaching end of 27-year tenure

Sister M. Elise Kriss initially didn't expect she would retire as University of Saint Francis president in 2020.

She thought that milestone – she started the job in 1993 – would come much earlier.

“I'll give it 10 years,” Kriss, 73, said of her initial plan, adding that first decade “came and went pretty quick.”

Almost two more decades will have passed when Kriss retires June 30, ending a 27-year tenure. She is the fourth president since the university began appointing presidents in 1952 and will leave as the longest-serving, having outlasted her predecessor by four years.

Kriss' tenure is an anomaly, according to data from the American Council on Education. Its most recent American College President Study found that such administrators were, on average, less than seven years in their current presidency in 2016; for women, the average duration was 5.8 years, and for men it was 6.8 years.

Only 4% of men and 3% of women had tenures that spanned at least 20 years, the 2017 edition of the study found.

Kriss acknowledged the role can be stressful, especially at small, independent schools like Saint Francis.

“It's a hard job,” Kriss said, noting it includes enrollment and financial worries.

Kriss was inaugurated president after a decade of serving in roles at Saint Francis including academic vice president and interim vice president of administration.

She held the latter position for two years knowing she would succeed Sister JoEllen Scheetz as president, a role she was approached about by the Sisters of St. Francis of Perpetual Adoration, the founding congregation that appoints all of the university's presidents.

At that time, the university was known as Saint Francis College and had about 960 students.

“When I became president, a lot needed to be done,” Kriss said.

Under Kriss' guidance, Saint Francis broadened its academic programs, started a football team, expanded campus to downtown Fort Wayne, and renovated and built numerous facilities, including the university's first free-standing chapel, among other accomplishments.

Enrollment has also grown to about 2,300 students, Kriss said.

“We'd like to see even more,” she added.

Bill Niezer, chair of the university's Board of Trustees, said it's difficult to know whether the growth would have happened regardless of who was president, but Kriss has a way of getting things done and deserves credit.

“Sister had a great deal to do with the growth the university experienced during her time as president,” Niezer said, describing Kriss as visionary and forward-thinking.

Dave Johnson, a nursing professor, described Kriss as a tremendous gift. He also praised her ability to partner with community leaders to build resources, programs and graduates.

“Her engaging smile, gentle and gracious demeanor, and strategic thinking has led our university in tremendous growth not only within academics where enrollment has more than doubled, but certainly the entire community,” Johnson said by email. “Business, nursing and health care, arts, sports and spiritual programming from USF are palpable in Fort Wayne because of Sister Elise.”

Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry agrees the city has benefited from Kriss' leadership. Henry, a Saint Francis alumnus, described Kriss as a significant contributor to the city's success. She became a “true local asset” through her availability for workshops, group discussions and board meetings, he said.

“Her vision alone in developing a post-secondary presence in downtown Fort Wayne exemplifies her commitment and passion to education,” Henry said in a statement. “Unquestionably, Sister Elise is one of the most recognized individuals in the community. She has earned that distinction.”

Kriss is proud of the strides the university has made during her presidency and called the St. Francis Chapel a “crowning jewel.” It represents what Saint Francis is as a Catholic university – bringing faith and reason together, she said, repeating a sentiment she expressed at the chapel's blessing ceremony almost two years ago.

Kriss especially favored the garden at her on-campus house but also enjoyed being outdoors on campus and regularly walked the grounds.

“We have a lot of beauty here to enjoy,” Kriss said.

It was evident Kriss preferred getting out to sitting behind her office desk, Niezer said, adding he saw her walking campus many times, talking with students.

“Sister loved the students,” Niezer said. “It was always about the students.”

Just as Kriss said she didn't imagine a college presidency as she grew up as the oldest of six children in North Judson, she couldn't have dreamed her tenure would end amid a pandemic.

Navigating the unprecedented health threat has kept her busy, Kriss said, noting disappointment about being unable to preside over one last commencement ceremony.

But she looked on the bright side, adding that meant she had a free Saturday.

Saint Francis will honor the Class of 2020 at a reception during homecoming weekend in September. The spring 2020 graduates may also participate in the May 2021 commencement ceremonies.

That Kriss was presented with the challenge of responding to the coronavirus pandemic seems fitting. Not one to accept the status quo, she always looked to improve the university and always had a challenge to occupy herself, Niezer said.

“Sister is facing this dilemma with the same determination and grit she has employed so many times throughout her career when dealing with different issues that presented themselves from time to time,” Niezer said.

After June 30, Kriss plans to return to the Sisters of St. Francis of Perpetual Adoration Motherhouse, a convent in Mishawaka, where she will get some much-deserved rest as the Rev. Eric Zimmer assumes leadership of the university.

Zimmer most recently served as associate teaching professor in the Mendoza College of Business at the University of Notre Dame and as pastor of Saint Patrick's Church in Walkerton. He was appointed university president by the Sisters of St. Francis of Perpetual Adoration, working closely with the trustees. It marks the first time a sister will not serve as president.

“I take with all seriousness the opportunity to follow in the footsteps of Sister Elise at the University of Saint Francis,” Zimmer said when his appointment was announced in September. “I look forward to serving the university in this time of challenge and hope.”

But Niezer doesn't want Kriss to become a stranger. He said he would welcome her return to the university as a visitor or in another capacity.

“Hopefully,” he said, admitting perhaps selfishly, “her future plans bring her back to the campus.”

