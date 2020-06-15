Miami teacher wins IU Armstrong honor

Miami Middle School teacher Ryan Throop-Voors isn't shy with students about his struggles with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

He also lets them know his ADHD can be a strength.

“When students learn that about me and know that about me it can help them see that their learning differences can help them in their life,” he said. “And they see me as kind of a successful role model.”

Throop-Voors – or Mr. TV, as students call him – included that tidbit in a video he submitted as part of his successful application for Indiana University's Armstrong Teacher Educator Award.

The honor recognizes educator excellence and provides financial support for top Indiana teachers to work with IU faculty and undergraduates in the classroom and early field experiences, according to IU.

Throop-Voors – one of 12 recipients for 2020-21 – was nominated by Miami Principal Rena Clemons. In a letter of recommendation, Clemons described Throop-Voors as an innovative, outside-the-box thinker who continually develops and implements student-centered, deep, engaging, real-world learning opportunities.

“Ryan is an extremely dedicated teacher,” Clemons wrote, noting he has contagious energy and passion. “He always makes decisions based upon what is best for his students.”

Typically, Armstrong Teacher Educators travel to Bloomington to participate in panel discussions about education issues, and they invite IU students to their classrooms to observe and learn, according to the university.

Throop-Voors isn't sure how the role will change given the coronavirus pandemic, he said last month, but he looks forward to preparing aspiring teachers for success.

“A lot of it is knowing what you're getting into,” said Throop-Voors, who began teaching in 2004 but has been with Fort Wayne Community Schools for two years.

Throop-Voors, who taught language arts and math in 2019-20, likes the challenge that comes with teaching adolescents. There's not one set way to deal with the situations that arise in the middle school setting, he said.

“It takes a very unique, special person to love working with middle school because it is such a difficult age,” he said.

Throop-Voors incorporates flexible seating in his classroom because he understands the struggle of being unable to sit still. Instead of traditional desk-chair combos, students may sit on yoga balls, wobble stools, tall pub-style tables or bicycle seats complete with pedals, he said.

Noting his ADHD, he admitted the latter option was initially distracting.

“Some students need constant movement to be successful,” Throop-Voors said. “As a teacher, I need to get over my inability to focus when I see movement and put what's best for my students ahead of what's best for me.”

Ivy Tech

• Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne and Warsaw will host virtual express enrollment days from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. every Thursday through Aug. 13. Prospective students can complete all the steps to start classes, and enrollment experts will be available virtually to help with topics including financial aid and advising. Go to bit.ly/fwThursEEdays to register. Registration is open for classes beginning in August.

• Ivy Tech Fort Wayne instructors developed online instruction for technical classes and are sharing their expertise with other instructors nationwide by leading “Best Practice” sessions for the American Technical Education Association. Five instructors from the School of Advanced Manufacturing, Engineering, and Applied Science have led sessions on subjects relating to engineering, HVAC, automotive and diesel technology, industrial technology, and construction technology.

Manchester

• Manchester University is launching a population health major in the fall. Students will learn how to gather, interpret and use health information to empower people and organizations to prevent disease and advocate for a better quality of life. They also will learn how to understand community, state, national and global health issues to bring about positive societal change through disease prevention and health interventions.

• Heather Twomey has been named the Howard and Myra Brembeck associate professor of business at Manchester's Gilbert College of Business. Her appointment is effective July 1. She replaces Sree Majumder in the endowed chair. He moved to Australia.

PFW

• Purdue University Fort Wayne is accepting applications from students hoping to be among the first to earn a graduate degree in speech-language pathology. The university received approval in 2019 to offer this graduate degree and applied for professional accreditation from the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association. As the final step in the accreditation process, an on-site assessment of the program was conducted in February. A final decision on the program's accreditation will be made in July. Go to the speech-language pathology page at www.purdue.edu or contact Stacy Betz at betzs@pfw.edu for details.

• Purdue Fort Wayne has been named a Military Friendly School by VIQTORY, publisher of G.I. Jobs magazine, for the 11th consecutive year.

Scholarship

• Seventh and eighth graders can apply for the 21st Century Scholars program through June 30. Led by the Indiana Commission for Higher Education, the early college promise program provides up to four years of undergraduate tuition and fees for eligible low-income students at Indiana colleges and universities. Virtual assistance will be available at 2 p.m. June 25 and 6 p.m. June 29 during Facebook Live events on Learn More Indiana's Facebook page. Staff also will be answering questions on the Learn More Indiana social media platforms the day of the events; @LearnMoreIndiana on Instagram and @LearnMoreIN on Twitter. Verleaish Jones, the northeast region outreach coordinator, is available at VJones@che.in.gov or 317-617-0237. For help in Spanish, call 317-232-1072 or 317-617-0318.

Trine

• Trine University's Franks School of Education honored several members of the Class of 2020. Honorees included Andrea Oster, an elementary education major from Waterloo; Shae Pettibone, an English education major from Fort Wayne; and Brooke Wilber, an elementary education major from LaOtto. They received the Kent and Eileen Alwood Award for Student Teaching Excellence, which is given for exemplary performance in student teaching, specifically excellence in teaching knowledge, skills and professional disposition.

• Mackenna Kelly, a mathematics education major from Angola, was recognized as an Outstanding Future Educator by the Indiana Association of Colleges for Teacher Education.

