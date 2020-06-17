FWCS starts process to fill board vacancy

The Fort Wayne Community Schools board is ready to fill its vacant seat, a task the elected body postponed because of coronavirus restrictions.

Written applications for the open District 4 seat will be accepted through June 30, FWCS announced Tuesday.

The typically seven-member board has been conducting business with six people since Jordan Lebamoff died March 8, leaving vacant a seat that expires at the end of 2022.

Under normal circumstances, the board would have appointed a District 4 resident within 30 days of Lebamoff's death. However, the state's coronavirus restrictions suspended that deadline.

The prolonged vacancy became an issue at the board's June 8 meeting. Member Glenna Jehl announced she is uncomfortable conducting new business while Lebamoff's seat remains vacant and would be abstaining from new business on an ongoing basis.

She argued District 4, which covers a portion of the city's south side, deserves a voice in the board's decisions.

Those wanting to be that voice may submit an application that describes their qualifications, skills and background that would help the board reach FWCS' mission and vision. Applicants also should share their knowledge or experience with FWCS, according to a news release.

Applicants must be a registered voter who is at least 21 years old, and they must live in District 4. However, people who have lived in that area for less than a year are ineligible, the release said.

A map of District 4 is available at fwcs.info/districtmap.

Applicants who are FWCS employees must be prepared to resign if appointed, the release said.

It is unknown whether the board will fill the vacancy like it did when Mark GiaQuinta resigned in 2017. At that time, board members publicly interviewed six finalists for the at-large seat before approving their pick.

“That's a possibility, but we haven't committed to anything at this time,” board President Julie Hollingsworth said by email.

There is no process defined by Indiana law, she said, so the board gets to determine one. The only requirement is the new board member must be appointed at a public meeting, she added.

“When we get the applications in, we will settle on a process at that time,” Hollingsworth said.

The board hasn't specified a timeline for filling the vacancy, Hollingsworth said, but members would like to finish the process in July, ideally by their July 27 meeting.

