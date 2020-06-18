Over 44 years, retiring teacher 'led out of love'

Huntertown Elementary School teacher Malea Kruse wasn't shy about her motto for the 2019-20 academic year.

Colleagues and other well-wishers embraced her phrase – “44 and out the door,” a nod to Kruse's years in education – in decorations for a surprise send-off parade in May past her home, a short drive from the school where she attended and later taught.

Kruse is among 151 Allen County public school employees – including teachers, administrators, bus drivers, secretaries and classroom assistants – who retired this year. Of the 11 Northwest Allen County Schools retirees, she had the longest career at the district – 42 years, according to NACS.

Although she retired on her own terms, Kruse said she encouraged principals over the years to alert her that she should retire if she didn't realize it herself.

“I always wanted to give it my 100%,” Kruse said.

Kruse did more than give teaching her all, colleague Kara Sullivan said.

“She poured her heart and soul in everything,” Sullivan said, adding that Kruse “lives and breathes the job.”

Kruse, who also taught at NACS' Perry Hill Elementary School, received honors during her career including an Innovator in Education award from the Allen County Local Education Fund in 1995 and NACS Teacher of the Year four years ago.

“You like to be recognized, but I feel you are only as good as the people you surround yourself with,” Kruse said of the most recent honor. “That wasn't just for me but for everybody I work with.”

Kruse's son Justin noted that his mother taught multiple generations and said he appreciates the effect her long teaching career has had in the community.

She advocated and championed for her students, he said, but she also held them accountable.

“She led out of love,” he said.

Teaching children of former students sometimes led to amusing slip-ups. Kruse called at least one student by his father's name because of the strong resemblance, she said. The father laughed about the mix-up, she said, adding that her now-grown daughter can relate.

“Teachers would call her Malea,” Kruse said.

Kruse attended Huntertown when it served children through 12th grade, she said, but Carroll High School opened before she could graduate from Huntertown.

Her connection to the school runs even deeper than that; her parents and children also attended Huntertown, she said, calling it “part of who we are.”

Although the school isn't the same as when it opened in 1922 – or even as it was during Kruse's days as a student – the changes aren't what sticks out to Kruse.

“Honestly, I don't see the changes as much as I see the common thread,” Kruse said. “It's more like a family here. It's hard to describe.”

Affection for Kruse was evident as her colleagues and others lined up for her surprise retirement parade in the Huntertown Elementary School parking lot.

Along with the multiple signs repeating Kruse's “44 and out the door” motto, decorations included messages of “We Will Miss You!!!” and “You Will Be Greatly Missed.”

Kruse expects retirement to provide more flexibility for visiting her daughter in California and her son and grandchildren in Carmel. Other than that, she said, she likely will take some time to determine what's next.

“I'm looking at it as my next adventure,” she said.

