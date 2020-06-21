FWCS leader concluding career of 1sts

Wendy Robinson assumed her role as Fort Wayne Community Schools superintendent 17 years ago, representing multiple firsts for the district.

She was the first woman, the first Black person and the first FWCS graduate to lead the district, which has served students for more than 150 years.

“Her selection broke through several glass ceilings,” longtime school board member Steve Corona said. “I think it represented an important step forward.”

Robinson, 69, retires June 30, ending a 47-year education career she began as an elementary school teacher. All those years were spent at FWCS despite job opportunities elsewhere, including those that offered higher salaries, she said.

“Where else would I go?” Robinson told The Journal Gazette in a phone interview this month. “It's never been about the next job. This is home.”

Leaving classroom

Although she rose to a position commanding a $210,164 annual base salary, Robinson didn't enjoy luxuries as a child. She would have qualified for free or reduced-price lunch, she said.

But she knew she couldn't use her family's financial status as an excuse to underperform.

“Home, my church, my teachers never ever let me have poverty, or where I came from, as a reason for not achieving,” Robinson said.

She wanted to be able to give back as an adult.

“I had this absolute mission to save all children, Black children in particular, because that was the neighborhood where I taught,” Robinson said. “I was never leaving the classroom.”

But her mentors saw leadership potential, Robinson said, recalling that they encouraged her to apply for an administrative position she didn't even know was vacant.

Robinson accepted that her mentors wouldn't steer her wrong and appreciated their perspective. By becoming an administrator, a mentor told her, she could better an entire school, not just a classroom.

“I hadn't thought of it that way,” said Robinson, whose administrative career included stints as assistant principal and principal.

'Ready to go'

Corona was school board president when then-Superintendent Thomas Fowler-Finn announced he was leaving FWCS to return to his home state of Massachusetts.

In a private conversation, the departing leader told Corona the board had no choice about his successor. The board would hire Robinson, Corona recalled Fowler-Finn saying. Robinson had served as deputy superintendent for eight years – years that helped her understand how the district worked, Corona said.

Unlike the recent nationwide search that found Robinson's successor, the board in 2003 structured its superintendent search in two phases. If a local and internal search failed to identify a candidate, the board would conduct a nationwide search, Corona said.

“Well, we never got to a Stage 2,” Corona said.

Robinson was the clear choice, he said, and she declined Fowler-Finn's offer to stay on for three additional months to ease the transition.

“When we let Wendy know about it, she said, 'I don't need training wheels,'” Corona said. “She was ready to go.”

That attitude is a hallmark of who Robinson is, Corona said, adding that she is bound and determined to work through her last contracted day.

“She's sacrificed to the community in taking on this role,” Corona said. “It has consumed her.”

Earning praise

FWCS alumnus Mark Daniel was selected as Robinson's successor last month but doesn't view himself as her replacement.

“You don't replace a person,” said Daniel, one of three finalists. “You merely stand on her shoulders.”

Daniel, whose contract begins July 1, has a decade's experience as superintendent, first at a 2,400-student district in Michigan and most recently at a 13,300-student district in Illinois.

He described Robinson as an icon, something Robinson said she never tried to be.

Robinson said her mother taught her that she doesn't have to tell people how important she is.

“Your position doesn't define you, but how you treat other people in your position is what people will remember about you – not that you were the first Black, not that you were the first woman, not that you were the first graduate,” Robinson said.

Organizations, however, piled on the accolades. Along with local honors from organizations including the Fort Wayne NAACP, Robinson achieved national recognition from groups including AASA, the School Superintendents Association, which selected her as a finalist for the 2018 National Superintendent of the Year.

Corona understands if Fort Wayne residents judge Robinson's tenure on the day-to-day problems they wanted fixed. In a 30,000-student district with thousands of employees, something is bound to go wrong every day, Corona said. Robinson understood she couldn't let those issues distract her from long-term goals, he said.

Julie Hollingsworth, the current school board president, credited Robinson for successfully leading FWCS through the most turbulent times in Indiana for K-12 education.

“Through the introduction of vouchers, increased promotion of charters, state budget cuts, tax caps, constantly changing accountability and a legislature determined to demean teachers, Dr. Robinson has expertly managed FWCS through every crisis and put FWCS in a position to meet its next challenges,” Hollingsworth said in a statement. “The board is grateful to Dr. Robinson for her passion, commitment to our community and her leadership.”

The Fort Wayne Education Association agreed.

“Dr. Robinson has always been a crusader for public education, and especially urban schools, but she's had to navigate a sustained legislative unfriendliness to public ed during her tenure at the helm of FWCS,” union President Sandra Vohs said in a statement. “She has guided the district through turbulent times, and she stuck with FWCS when she could have moved on to bigger and more lucrative positions.”

The union's praise of Robinson is noteworthy. Robinson's relationship with the teachers association is drastically different than the union's relationship with the district under Fowler-Finn's leadership, Corona said.

In the spring of 2000, union officials announced that an overwhelming majority of teachers had taken a no-confidence vote against the superintendent. Fowler-Finn's leadership style caused the teachers to take the vote after contract negotiations soured that year. At the time, the Fort Wayne Education Association's executive director said it was the low point in the union's relationship with the district.

“Wendy has really been able to turn that around,” Corona said.

Student connection

Early in her tenure, Robinson created the Superintendent's Student Advisory Council to increase communication with students.

She described that group, which includes representation from each high school and the FWCS Career Academy, as one of the highlights of her tenure.

“They don't sugarcoat anything,” Robinson said. “They tell you how it is.”

Baylee Myers, a 2020 Snider High School graduate, participated on the council throughout her high school career. She considers Robinson a mentor.

“She is the reason I wish to pursue an education degree and come back to work for FWCS in the future,” Myers said by email. “I owe it all to her for the leadership skills her and her associates have instilled in me through the last four years. She let us students have a voice in what was going on in our community and made sure we were actually heard and understood.”

When asked about the significance of being the first Black and first female superintendent, Robinson said she accepted jobs because she knew she could do them, not because of the category they put her in.

“But what I learned over the years, the 171/2 years, is that while it doesn't drive me, it drives others, and in particular kids,” Robinson said.

She will never forget an exchange she had a few years ago with an African-American elementary school student. He asked when she was retiring.

“And I went, 'Well, not right now. Why do you ask?' He says, 'Because when you do, I'm taking your job,'” Robinson recalled. “And I said to him, 'Well, here's the deal. If you get to school, get your degree, get yourself ready to be able to take the job, I'll wait and hold it for you.'”

Leaving FWCS

When asked why she's retiring now, Robinson was blunt. She'll be 70 in October, and a serious eye condition also has become a problem, she said, noting that her vision has been affected by a detached retina.

Robinson is also looking forward to enjoying other aspects of life, including visiting with friends and spending time with family. Her oldest grandson graduated from high school this spring, another is about to start high school, and she has a 3-year-old granddaughter.

“I've given 47 years to the district,” Robinson said, “and I don't want to regret that the same kind of care and devotion and love and concern I've given to the district and its children – I've got grandkids who need that same attention right now.”

It's unusual for superintendents to devote 17 years to a district. AASA, the School Superintendents Association, found in a 2019-20 study that less than 11% of responding superintendents had served in their current position for more than 10 years.

Robinson, who is the fifth-longest-serving superintendent in district history, has confidence that FWCS will be OK. She has focused on preparing leaders to handle whatever comes next, she said, also acknowledging that the district has a school board focused on education.

“I have never, ever believed that I was the center of the district and when I walked away, everything would stop,” Robinson said. “Sometimes you can almost overstay your welcome.”

