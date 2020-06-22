Teacher Honor Roll / Education Notebook

A Fort Wayne Community Schools teacher has been nominated for Teacher Honor Roll for the affection and kindness she shows others. Her profile follows.

Jennifer Steele

School: Wayne High School

Grade or subject teaching: Ninth and 10th grade English

Education: Honors English program at the University of Michigan-Flint. Studied one year at La Sorbonne in Paris. Bachelor of Arts in English from Grace College. Currently in Master of Arts in English graduate program at Purdue University Fort Wayne.

Years teaching: Six college, three high school

City born: Lapeer, Mich.

Current hometown: Fort Wayne

Family: I am the youngest of seven children, all of whom live in Michigan near my parents, just north of Detroit. I grew up in the country riding horses, snowmobiles and dirt bikes. I cannot remember a time at home that I didn't go to school, play sports, and work at my parents' family businesses. About two years ago, I married the best man I've ever known. (My first set of freshman students still call me by my former name, Miss Neal.) I have a 10-year-old daughter, who is an amazing little human and the absolute light of my life. Our family wouldn't quite be complete without our two cats, Charlie Cat and Wolfgang Von George. The humans in our family love to play board games together, watch movies and eat popcorn, and goof off as much as possible.

Book you'd recommend: How could I choose just one?! Overall favorites are difficult for me. Here's a list of books I love: For children: “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse” by Charles Mackesy. For teens: “Speak” by Laurie Halse Anderson and “The Crossover” by Kwame Alexander. For adults: Meditations of Marcus Aurelius, “Year of Yes” by Shonda Rhimes and “The Way of the Seal” by Mark Divine.

Favorite teachers: High School: my math teacher, Mrs. Hirsch. Undergraduate: my Honors Program mentor, Maureen Thum, at University of Michigan-Flint. Graduate: the late Beverly Hume, IPFW.

Favorite teaching memory: I have so many. ... Every single day is a chance for a new, beautiful memory with my students. They are why I'm here and living out my passion for language, literature, learning and little, powerful souls. My favorite days are when a student opens up in some way and makes a connection between the content and her/his life. My entire goal is to help my kids (my students) learn that there is a giant world beyond what they know now, and that this world is just waiting for someone like them to touch it and change it for the better.

Hobbies: I love to read (or listen to) the latest nonfiction books about neuroscience and psychology. When I have time, I love working on altered books and refurbishing antique furniture.

Interesting fact about yourself: In 2000, I was on a mission trip to Central African Republic, Africa, and I was attacked on a mountain by killer bees and survived! (My students all know this story.)

What advice would you give to your students as they plan for their future? You matter. Your actions matter. Everything you choose to do or choose not to do has a lasting effect on the world. Learn as much as you can about the world and the people in it. Then, decide where you want to be within that world. Find out what steps you must take to get there. Then, go there wisely! Don't let anyone discourage, least of all yourself. Be the person the universe needs right there, right then. Be the person you wish existed.

Recommended by: Alesia Adams

Reason for recommendation: “She is one of the sweetest people I've ever met. She really cares about your education and you as a person. I really love the affection and kindness she shows for others. Mrs. Steele really inspired me to be a better person and just a better me. She brightens up my life and everyone around her. The amount of loyalty and respect she has for me and her students is amazing. Many are utterly grateful to have Mrs. Steele as a teacher and a friend.”

Ivy Tech

• Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne will host the CHOICES virtual program for rising high school freshmen and sophomores from 9 a.m. to noon July 13-24. CHOICES stands for Creating Holistic Opportunities Integrating Career and Educational Success. The camp is for students needing extra college prep before taking dual credit or dual enrollment classes. Go to link.ivytech.edu/Choices to reserve a spot. The deadline to apply is July 1.

Questa

• Questa Education Foundation announced the 2020 spring graduating class comprised 71 students from Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Huntington, Kosciusko, Noble, Steuben, Wabash and Whitley counties. Graduates from Allen County were Taylor Autrey, Maria Barrera, Mariah Bieker, Kristen Brenneke, Jacob Claycomb, Andrea Conley, Alexys Copeland, John Crook, Eduardo Cruz, Sonya Cyrus, Taylor Davis, Zachary Davis, Caleb DeLieto, Jacob Didion, Tori Eastes, Erik Elston, Fabiola Flores, Cassidy Forbing, Kendra Girdham, Loren Hahn, Jack Harris, Isabelle Harrison, Alexandra Harvey, Joshua Hiatt, Caroline Hipskind, Christina Hogue-Morgan, Nicole Jimenez, Mackenzie Joefreda, Mackenzie Karst, Seungkyoung Kim, Kimberlie Kline, Trever Kraner, Joshua Mahon, Shelby Moore, Sarah Recker, Olivia Ryan, Soe San, Leah Schroeder, Bailey Sheldon, Taylor Stanchin, Candace Steinebach, Alexandra Tinsley, Alyssa Vance, Karina Vazquez and Kyle Zelt. Questa Scholars receive low-interest loans that are up to 50% forgivable if they live and work in northeast Indiana for five years after college graduation. For information about funding scholars in your community, go to www.questafoundation.org or call 260-407-6494.

Scholarships

• Miranda J. Bartz of Homestead High School received a National Merit University of Kentucky scholarship.

• McKenzie P. Duby of Homestead received a National Merit Purdue University scholarship.

• Emily R. Meinzen of Snider High School received a National Merit Indiana University Bloomington scholarship.

• Darcy Williams of Huntington North High School received a National Merit Michigan State University scholarship.

