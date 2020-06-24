FWCS refiguring more salaries

Fort Wayne Community Schools' board has a new way of calculating salaries for some administrative employees and plans to buy computer equipment for students for the upcoming academic year.

The board this week approved the second phase of a salary study, the first phase of which, for principals and assistant principals, was approved around the start of the year, said Krista Stockman, FWCS spokeswoman. The second phase applies to remaining certified and exempt staffera, she said.

Instead of having a single dollar figure for a salary, these employees will join the other administrators in being paid on the basis of a daily rate based on dividing a salary by the number of days worked, Stockman said.

The process compensates in part for the varying number of days worked by employees, some of whom worked year-round while others did not work or worked part-time in the summer.

The employees were asked to fill out information on their job responsibilities and job descriptions, so most were satisfied with the results, FWCS Superintendent Wendy Robinson said when the measure was adopted at a board meeting Monday night.

Typically under the program, salaries “are going to go up, some more than others,” Stockman said. “If some are really high and not completely in line, we may freeze salaries for a period of time” until some change merits more money.

The district has no experience with the system to suggest whether it causes losses or better retention of employees, but the program is designed to even out inequities that accrued over time, she said.

The discussion came before approval of a contract with Battelle for Kids. The contract runs from October through Sept. 30, 2022. The $1,652,662 in services will pay for phase 3 of the program and be paid for from a U.S. Department of Education grant.

Phase 3 will work on improving onboarding and continuing professional education and training for employees, said Charles Cammack, operations director.

The board also bought 2,597 Lenovo laptops known as ThinkPads and 900 iPads for students. Both purchases are part of existing five-year equipment purchasing programs that aim to provide one device for every student, Stockman said.

The iPads will cost $324,000, while the Lenovo laptops contract with ProSys of Indianapolis is for $1,164,235.10. The board also voted to buy 30,000 protective computer bags from DKM Embroidery of Fort Wayne for $194,000. The computer-related spending totaled $1,682,235.

Other spending approved:

• $179,695 per year for 2020-21 and 2021-22 for middle-school student sports and student accident insurance from Alive Risk. The insurance premium went up by about $20,000. The insurance will allow middle-schoolers whose parents might not be able to afford extra insurance to participate in sports, said Julia Hollingsworth, board president.

• $154,714 for a subscription to a student assessment tool that helps teachers determine whether questions they ask in assessments actually measure what they intend.

• $516,840 for a tool to assess students with dyslexia.

• $295,500 for a Learning Forward for Leadership professional learning program, paid for with government grants.

• $631,000 for a “Deep Learning” program for students and staffers focusing on development of character, communication, citizenship, critical thinking, creativity and collaboration, also paid for with government grants.

rsalter@jg.net