Saint Francis shifts programs

The University of Saint Francis has changed its academic structure, a move officials say will streamline offerings and better prepare students.

The restructuring announced Wednesday shifts programs to three colleges – the College of Health Sciences, the College of Arts, Sciences and Business and the College of Adult and Distance Education – and comes after the university last year announced cuts to 15 degree programs as part of strategic planning efforts designed to “be proactive in responding to the talent needs of our community and students academic interests.”

The private, Catholic university with about 2,250 students is made up of five schools, components of which will be included among the three colleges. The changes take effect July 1.

“In these challenging times for higher education, it is essential that organizational structure be aligned not only with strategy but with mission as well,” Lance Richey, vice president for academic affairs, said in a statement.

“The University of Saint Francis has a long and deep commitment to education students for vibrant careers while remaining firmly rooted in the Catholic, Franciscan tradition. This new organizational plan streamlines our administrative structure while building bridges and opportunities for collaboration between all our programs.

“Through it, the values and vision that make a USF education unique can even more fully penetrate every degree program, which in turn will make our students even better prepared for lives of meaning and integrity.”

Among the changes:

• The College of Health Sciences will include nursing and allied health care programs.

• The College of Arts, Sciences and Business will house the Keith Busse School of Business and Entrepreneurial Leadership as well as creative arts, education, humanities, psychological and social sciences, computer arts and technology and sciences programs.

• The College of Adult and Distance Education will include online programs and USF Crown Point, the St. Elizabeth School of Nursing and the Graduate Learning Committee.

Spokesman Reggie Hayes said Saint Francis' graduate school will be unchanged and incorporate programs from each college.

Colleges and universities are facing challenges and need to adapt to changing needs, Richey said in an email.

“I would say that the COVID pandemic has certainly brought it unique challenges, but all of higher education is facing long-term challenges in enrollment as the population of high school graduates declines, and like every industry it is a highly competitive environment that requires the ability to adapt and change rapidly,” he said. “These structural changes are meant to address those challenges especially, as USF works to keep its programs aligned with the needs of students and employers.”

Cuts announced in October affected about 30 students, officials said, and included doing away with programs including political science, forensic chemistry and mental health counseling. Students affected by the cuts will be able to earn degrees in their chosen fields.

