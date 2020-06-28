Universities aiding international students

As the coronavirus pandemic worsened months ago, Mari McHenry and her team at Trine University helped international students return for home in countries including China.

The departures were often hasty, leaving little or no time for goodbye.

“Here's your flight, here's your driver, and let us know when you get home,” said McHenry, director of international community services.

The problem-solving was just beginning, however.

Numerous questions arose, local university officials said: What if travel restrictions prevent international students from returning to campus in the fall? If they live in a country with limited internet access, how can they participate in online classes? Will new students be able to obtain student visas for fall semester?

The pandemic created a tumultuous time for all students along with faculty and staff, said Brian Mylrea, director of international education at Purdue University Fort Wayne.

“I thought Sept. 11 was the life moment where everything changed,” he said. But the changes brought on by the pandemic, including deaths worldwide, are more widely disruptive.

Mylrea described Purdue Fort Wayne as being in a holding pattern regarding the fall semester. Variables include the university's reopening plan, the suspension of visa applications and travel restrictions, he said.

The university had about 300 international students from more than 50 countries in spring 2020, Mylrea said.

Trine will open two weeks early for fall semester, McHenry said, so international students must arrive two weeks earlier to ensure they have no symptoms before interacting with the university and surrounding community.

This past semester, the Angola university had more than 500 international students – 432 graduate students and 90 undergraduates.

“Most current international students plan to return to Trine for the fall, but our Chinese student community are not able to at this time due to the current ban,” McHenry said. “Our Trine team – international services, academic department, student services, etc. – are working closely together to ensure we are able to help serve them virtually during fall of 2020, and will work to see what to prepare for in regards to spring 2021.”

Chinazam Okoroafor, a Trine chemical engineering major from Nigeria, praised the university for its support, including from the student emergency fund. She also has appreciated the prompt responses to emails and phone calls, the regular updates from the dean of students and online activities from the student success and engagement office.

She also has received free meals, she said.

“Sometimes we have gotten more than one meal a week, and it has been truly uplifting to be blessed by the kindness that we have received,” Okoroafor said by email.

Okoroafor, who lives off-campus, said she hadn't thought of returning home as the coronavirus became more serious in the United States, given the illness was worldwide and that in-person classes hadn't been suspended at the time.

Her summer plans included finding an internship and visiting family in Texas, she said.

Asif Mortuza is a Purdue University Fort Wayne graduate student pursuing a master's degree in biology and is researching how to reduce stress and disease in commercial fish.

His family is from Bogra, Bangladesh, although he also has lived in other countries.

Mortuza planned to visit his family this summer, but he said he decided to stay here and teach because of the virus.

“I have to analyze my research data anyways, so I will be able to keep myself busy over the summer,” he said by email.

He is fortunate he was put on an essential personnel list to care for the approximately 400 fish in the facilities, Mortuza said.

His two roommates – also international students – weren't so lucky, he said, noting it has been difficult to pay their apartment rent on time.

“I have been pretty blessed in that I still get paid by the university,” Mortuza said. “International students can only do part-time jobs on campus, and a lot of them are not getting paid well or at all over the university closure. A lot of my international friends depend solely on their own income to sustain themselves, pay rent, insurance, etc. They work minimum-wage jobs at 20 hours per week. It was hard as it was. I can't imagine how they are getting by through this.”

McHenry has been touched by the community's support, which will be needed for fall. Meals and housing for international students during winter break are the anticipated needs, she said.

“I'm so grateful for the professors who have been accommodating to the international students,” she said, “and for the churches and small businesses that have come to us to say, 'What can we do to support your students?'”

