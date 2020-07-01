EACS to consider bond for upgrades

Officials with East Allen County Schools were blunt in a work session Tuesday: Maintaining 17 buildings is an expensive proposition.

Although more discussions are needed to address a long-term facilities plan and enrollment management, the board informally agreed to consider a general obligation bond to address immediate needs, including heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems at certain schools.

“The air quality issue is a given,” board President Tim Hines said as the two-hour discussion about facility strategic planning ended. He clarified after adjournment that the issue is unrelated to the coronavirus pandemic.

Specifics about what the bond might address weren't immediately available, but the cost cannot exceed $5,350,950. A project hearing is set for July 21.

Closing on the bonds could be as early as Oct. 15 – a “pretty aggressive” timeline, Superintendent Marilyn Hissong said.

This use of general obligation bonds is common among school districts, facilities director Chris Baker said, adding a Marion County district regularly uses such financing to address routine maintenance.

“This isn't something new East Allen's asking for,” Baker said as another administrator described EACS' own experience with general obligation bonds.

Regarding long-term plans, the board – which sifted through pages of facility information and enrollment projections – said it wants a recommendation from the administration.

“It's almost overwhelming,” member Gayle Etzler said.

Member Steve Screeton agreed, describing the update as “a lot of information to digest.”

Board member Bob Nelson expects the district can't ignore enrollment management too long, particularly how it will address non-resident students, who influence classroom needs.

But the board also seemed to understand COVID-19 plans are taking up the administration's attention.

Discussions about the upcoming academic year are underway, Hissong told the board, noting she planned to meet with a few teachers today to address concerns.

EACS – which has not announced its plans for fall – is working closely with neighboring school districts along with receiving guidance from the local health department, Hissong said.

“It's not just having one plan. You have to have multiple plans,” Hissong said. “I don't know what those are going to look like yet.”

asloboda@jg.net