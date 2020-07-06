Teacher Honor Roll / Education Notebook

A Fort Wayne Community Schools teacher who has a third grader wanting to go to school on weekends has been nominated for Teacher Honor Roll. Her profile follows.

Jennifer Davis

School: Weisser Park: A STEAM Magnet School

Grade teaching: Third grade

Education: Visual communication design at Purdue University (West Lafayette); elementary education at Indiana University (Fort Wayne)

Years teaching: 20 years

City born and current hometown: Fort Wayne

Family: Husband, John; daughters, Autumn and Mya; my chiweenie, Papi; and guinea pig, Bene.

Book you'd recommend: “The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane” by Kate DiCamillo (You will cry tears of joy and sadness throughout the whole book! So moving.)

Favorite teachers: Diane Nichols (former fifth grade teacher at Haley Elementary School) and Terry Burton (former art teacher at Snider High School)

Favorite teaching memory: 50 hugs a day, laughs, and students from the past coming back into my life as grown-ups sharing their favorite memories with me!

Hobbies: Decorating, traveling, crafting and baking

Interesting fact about yourself: I love “talking funny” and reading with different voices and with different accents! I also like to use the words “hashtag” and “YouTube Challenge” during my instruction to get my students interested in their learning!

What advice would you give to your students as they plan for their future? Do what you love, and love what you do! Enjoy your journey!

Recommended by: Jennifer Frank, whose son Lukas had Davis as a teacher.

Reason for recommendation, which was submitted before the coronavirus forced schools to close: “He absolutely loves her and quite vocally proclaims her to be the BEST teacher ever any opportunity he gets, and I can't say I disagree. He never wants to leave school and even begs to go on the weekends.

“The first clue I had that she is an amazing teacher was with the lovely information packet she sent home on the first day of school. I've also noticed little notes with details of the week on every homework packet since. She is always awesome with the smallest of details.

“Walking into her classroom on back to school night was like going back home again. It had such a similar feel to my own third grade classroom so many years ago. She keeps such a good classic vibe that it really can't be paralleled very easily nowadays, and I absolutely enjoy it. On back to school night she had set us up with a fun scavenger hunt to do as a family while we waited to meet her and it was honestly the most fun and unique back to school night I've ever had with my children, and we've had many good experiences through the years ... but this was the BEST one yet!

“My son always comes home beaming with pride on all the new information he is learning across multiple subjects. She keeps him so thoroughly happy and totally engaged in his learning. He loves listening to her read to them and loves all the fun voices she uses to tell the stories.

“She has had a super fun spaghetti and meatballs party, a homemade doughnut party, a Christmas party with ugly Christmas sweaters and a little gift exchange, and her most recent was their Valentine's Day party – she made them each a gorgeous glitter globe and it said, 'I love you unconditionally!'

“She is truly the most vivacious and selfless person that I have ever met. I had many great teachers growing up and have known many good ones since, but I never knew my favorite one would be my son's third grade teacher – she truly is the BEST teacher ever!”

Workshop

• Merry Lea Environmental Learning Center of Goshen College will host a free virtual workshop for educators interested in learning more about the research, pedagogy and approach within Forest Kindergartens and Nature Preschools. Join the series from 10 to 11:30 a.m. July 14, 16, 21 and 23. Registration is required at www.goshen.edu/merrylea/takingschooloutside.

Ivy Tech

• Indiana University regional campuses and Ivy Tech Community College signed a guaranteed admissions agreement, giving Ivy Tech associate-level graduates guaranteed admission into certain programs at all IU regional sites. Students wanting to take advantage of this opportunity can work with their Ivy Tech academic advisers to confirm their academic plan meets requirements.

• Purdue University Fort Wayne has signed an articulation agreement with Ivy Tech Community College. It allows students to transfer credits from an Ivy Tech Associate of Applied Science degree toward a Bachelor of Applied Science degree from Purdue Fort Wayne. Students can complete this degree entirely online. Contact La Tishia Horrell, executive director of general studies, at horrelll@pfw.edu for more information.

Trine

• Trine University's Humanities Institute named Kelly Trusty, associate professor in the Ketner School of Business, the winner of the 2020 Jannen Renaissance Scholar Award. The honor recognizes a faculty member who exhibits a breadth of interest and accomplishment consistent with Renaissance ideals and encourages students and colleagues to aspire to such breadth.

• Trine has promoted David Colbert to the new position of assistant vice president of international services and global partnerships. Colbert had served the university as executive director of international services since 2013. In his new role, Colbert is primarily responsible for attracting and recruiting new international students, as well as facilitating their academic success.

Warsaw

• Claypool, Jefferson and Madison elementary schools are now STEM certified schools; STEM stands for science, technology, engineering and math. Created in 2015, the STEM Certified Schools program recognizes schools focused on a commitment to teaching STEM disciplines beyond the classroom.

• Warsaw Community High School received the SupportMusic Merit Award from The NAMM Foundation for its outstanding commitment to music education; NAMM stands for National Association of Music Merchants. The award recognizes schools that demonstrate outstanding achievement in efforts to provide music access and education to all students.

• These Warsaw Area Career Center passed their psychomotor exam to become emergency medical technicians: Angela Martinez-Ortiz, Florisela Araujo, Abigail Lancaster, Tahya Lybarger, David Phillips, Melissa Deming, Shelby Baker and Bethany Johnson.

