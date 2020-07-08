FWCS board to narrow candidate pool

Fort Wayne Community Schools' elected leaders will meet behind closed doors this afternoon to decide which of 10 applicants deserves an interview for the vacant board seat.

“We're pleased that we've had the level of interest that we did in the position,” board President Julie Hollingsworth said Tuesday.

The seven-member board has been operating with six members since Jordan Lebamoff died March 8. He represented District 4, which covers a portion of the city's south side. The term expires at the end of 2022.

Today's 1 p.m. executive session will be held virtually and is the board's only opportunity to narrow the candidate pool in private, Hollingsworth said, citing state law. The pared-down list must have at least three candidates, she added.

The applicants under consideration meet the posted requirements, including a District 4 residency, Hollingsworth said.

The board will interview the finalists Monday and Tuesday during in-person meetings open to the public, likely in the board room downtown at Grile Administrative Center, Hollingsworth said. Details haven't been set.

The board is following the process it used when filling Mark GiaQuinta's at-large seat in 2017. That vacancy attracted about 20 applicants, and six finalists faced the same set of questions during in-person interviews.

Under normal circumstances, the board would have filled Lebamoff's seat within 30 days, but the state's coronavirus restrictions suspended that deadline.

The prolonged vacancy became an issue at the board's June 8 meeting. Member Glenna Jehl announced she would abstain from voting on new business while Lebamoff's seat remains vacant. She argued that District 4 deserves a voice in the board's decisions.

Hollingsworth viewed the delay differently. She said it potentially led to a larger candidate pool, given that people had more time to think about applying.

“That might have played into our favor,” she said.

