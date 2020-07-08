Groups pair to help train manufacturing workers

Northeast Indiana residents wanting to join the manufacturing industry have a new option to pay for the schooling they need.

Questa Education Foundation and 80/20 Foundation Trust announced Tuesday a two-year pilot program seeking to support at least 10 students with a forgivable loan award, up to $2,500 each semester.

Up to 75% of the total loan could be forgiven, according to a news release.

“With so many manufacturing workers displaced by the pandemic, this program comes at a critical time to offer support for those individuals pursuing the next step in their education and their careers,” Laura Macknick, executive director of 80/20 Foundation Trust, said in a statement.

Her organization works to grow and strengthen the manufacturing sector in northeast Indiana.

Students will receive up to 50% loan forgiveness by committing to live and work in northeast Indiana for five years after graduation. An additional 25% forgiveness will be awarded to those attending a partnering institution, the release said.

New high school graduates and adult learners may apply, the release said.

The program applies to students pursuing a college-level certificate or degree in areas including advanced automation and robotics technology, advanced manufacturing, electrical engineering, business management, industrial technology, machine tool technology, mechanical engineering, and supply chain management, the release said.

Questa – which helps people attain education beyond high school and graduate with less debt – is grateful for the vision and support of the 80/20 Foundation, said Liz Bushnell, executive director.

“This program is an example of how Questa can collaborate with businesses and other industries to develop the talent pipeline for their specific needs, all while helping residents access education and graduate with less debt,” Bushnell said in a statement.

Interested individuals can go online to www.questafoundation.org for details.

asloboda@jg.net