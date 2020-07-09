Tools for Schools program launched

Holley Cole, 6, and Karalynn Vanderpool, 5, sat amid a smattering of school supplies – folders, spiral notebooks, backpacks, erasers, glue sticks, highlighters, crayons and colored pencils – as Salvation Army officials announced Wednesday the launch of the annual Tools for School drive.

The girls, who wore sashes declaring their Queen of Charities titles, serve as ambassadors for Salvation Army programs like the school supply drive, which aims to help 1,000 area children.

“We hope we can do more than that, especially this year,” Social Service Director Timothy Smith said during the kickoff at Sweetwater Sound, a collection site.

Demand for the Salvation Army's services has skyrocketed in the last three months compared to last year as the coronavirus pandemic has affected incomes, Smith said.

He expects demand for school supplies will be no different.

Last year, an annual survey released by the National Retail Federation and Prosper Insights & Analytics found families with children in elementary through high school planned to spend an average of $697 for the school year, including about $117 for such items as notebooks, pencils, backpacks and lunch boxes.

The Salvation Army will collect school supplies through July at about two dozen sites citywide, Smith said.

The locations were being finalized Wednesday, he said, but they should be listed today on the website, www.safortwayne.org.

The organization welcomes donations of any school items but says online that items of greatest need are backpacks, hand sanitizer, tissue boxes, glue sticks, dry erase markers, index dividers, highlighters and three-ring binders.

The Salvation Army received a $2,500 check from Sweetwater for the effort, and Smith said others can make monetary donations online. Gifts earmarked for Tools for School will be used to purchase additional supplies, he said.

The supply drive mostly helps students in Fort Wayne Community Schools, Smith said. FWCS – which serves about 30,000 students and will close online registration for the upcoming year July 17 – appreciates the Salvation Army program.

“Tools for Schools is an incredible help to our families, especially in these uncertain times,” FWCS spokeswoman Krista Stockman said by text message.

“Parents want their children to get off to a good start each school year, and not having to worry about school supplies at the start of the school year alleviates one concern.”

asloboda@jg.net