4 finalists set for FWCS board seat

Four people will each have about 30 minutes Tuesday to interview for a spot on the Fort Wayne Community Schools board.

The candidates were among 10 people who applied for the District 4 seat, which has been vacant since Jordan Lebamoff's death in March.

Interviews begin at 5 p.m. with Rohli Booker and will continue in half-hour increments in this order: Elecia Peggins, Jenné Johnson and Holly Munoz, FWCS spokeswoman Krista Stockman said by email Thursday.

Biographical information about the candidates was not released.

The board pared down the candidate pool in executive session Wednesday based on applications detailing the individuals' knowledge or experience with FWCS and their qualifications and skills that would help the board.

Eligibility requirements included residency in District 4, which covers a portion of the city's south side.

The term expires at the end of 2022.

Board President Julie Hollingsworth said this week she expects the board will formulate a set of interview questions. When the board filled an opening in 2017, interviewees faced questions that addressed the board's and superintendent's roles; charter and voucher schools; and what FWCS has done well, what it has done poorly and what challenges it faces.

The board is not expected to conduct any other business during Tuesday's special meeting, which will be held in the board room at the Grile Administration Center, 1200 S. Clinton St.

The board member must be appointed at a public meeting, Hollingsworth has said. The board's next regular meeting is July 27.

Under normal circumstances, the board would have filled Lebamoff's seat within 30 days, but the state's coronavirus restrictions suspended that deadline.

Hollingsworth said the delay might have led to a larger candidate pool given people had more time to think about applying.

“It was good to have that much interest,” she said.

asloboda@jg.net