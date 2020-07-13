Teacher Honor Roll / Education Notebook

A Fort Wayne Community Schools teacher who impressed a parent with her outreach during the COVID-19 pandemic has been nominated for Teacher Honor Roll. Her profile follows.

Elizabeth Pensinger

School: Lindley Elementary School

Grade teaching: I teach fourth grade. I also previously taught third, fifth, sixth and seventh grades at three different FWCS schools.

Education: I attended FWCS, St. Joe Elementary, Jefferson Middle School and Northrop High School. I have an associate degree in general studies, a bachelor's degree in elementary education and a master's degree in educational leadership, all from Indiana University.

Years teaching: I received my first contract with FWCS in 2004, so am finishing my 16th year. I was a substitute teacher for four years before that for FWCS.

City born and current hometown: Fort Wayne

Family: I have a husband, Marc, and two children, a daughter, Grace, 17, and a son, Josh, 19, and a step-daughter, Lexy, 22. I also have four rescued/adopted fur babies, two dogs and two cats.

Book you'd recommend: My favorite adult book is “East of Eden” by John Steinbeck. My favorite children's books are “The Tiger Rising” by Kate DiCamillo and “The One and Only Ivan” by Beth Kincaid. I like how the themes of these books show children how others have overcome obstacles in their lives.

Favorite teachers: I still remember my kindergarten teacher, Miss Lickey, at St. Joe Elementary, back in 1975. I absolutely loved it when she read stories to the class. That was my favorite thing. I also fondly remember Mrs. Herring, of Jefferson Middle School. She was very strict, and her English class was difficult, but I learned so much from her.

Favorite teaching memory:My favorite teaching memory is when I get students hooked on books and authors. Each year I strive to get every one of my students interested in reading. When I can take a reluctant reader and have them asking for time to read because they cannot wait to get back to their book, I feel I have succeeded in my mission. I absolutely love to share my passion for reading with my students.

Hobbies: My favorite hobby is to read. A good book can transport you to different worlds and you can live and travel, through that book, in ways you might otherwise never be able.

Interesting fact about yourself: I love to travel and bring those experiences with me into the classroom. I have traveled to 49 states (still waiting for Alaska), and five different countries. I have also traveled to nine of the 10 Canadian provinces (still waiting for Prince Edward Island). I lived in Canada for a year before I became a teacher.

What advice would you give to your students as they plan for their future? My advice is to get all the education you can. The more education you get, the easier life will be. It gives you choices. I also say to travel when the opportunity arises. Traveling teaches you so many things about the world we live in.

Recommended by: Diane Mould, parent

Reason for recommendation, which was submitted early April: “Since the children have been dismissed from school for the COVID-19 pandemic, she has continued to email us on an almost daily basis with 'assignments' and other resources to keep the children engaged in learning and not falling behind.

“As we all know, FWCS does not have e-learning, or even a way to grade school progress, so going the extra mile to make sure children stay engaged in what they were doing in class and giving them extra resources to stretch their brains in other areas is awesome!

“Maybe other teachers are doing this sort of thing also, but we have been so impressed with Mrs. Pensinger, and our daughter loves her as a homeroom teacher and can't wait to see her again (even if she's no longer in her class when they get back to school)!”

asloboda@jg.net

Ivy Tech

• Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne graduated the first cohort of industrial technology apprentices in partnership with Steel Dynamics Inc. For the past two years, 12 students have followed a custom curriculum developed by Ivy Tech Fort Wayne and Steel Dynamics while working and going to school full time. They graduated in May with Associate of Applied Science degrees and were immediately transitioned into full-time specialized roles as either electrical mill technicians or mechanical mill technicians.

• Ivy Tech and Grace College are partnering to create opportunities for Ivy Tech students with a new transfer agreement focused on training elementary educators. Students studying elementary education at Ivy Tech can take advantage of this agreement as long as they meet Grace's entrance requirements and complete Ivy Tech's Transfer As a Junior program. Go to IvyTech.edu/education for information.

Questa

• Questa Education Foundation announced the Questa Scholar recipients of Allen County: Mica Allen, John Anderson, Kyra Andersen, Gardner Barile, Kristina Baum, Alivia Beard, Anna Bender, Skyylier Bonner, Molly Brehm, Emiliano Cabrera, Felicia Carney, Lauren Davis, Dominique Davis, Sophia Deckard, Sam Delagrange, Kelsey Denison, Paige Doerffler, Apolonia Edwards, Grant Evans, Jeremiah Evans, Mitchell Farmer, Nathan Glaser, Colin Hahn, Kayla Hendon, Lindsey Henkle, Tyler Hiatt, Dorothy Javins, Jacob Johns, Hanna Johnson, Natane Kyu, Morgan Lamon, Ariana Layton, David Lothamer, Grace Luessenhop, Juma Mohamad Harun, Andrew Mosier, Jenna Mueller, Trinity Norwood, Hayley Oldfield, Audrey Renninger, Alex Schipper, Alexa Schrader, Abby Sheehan, Andrew Sheron, Carter Smith, Ella Smith, Eva Smith, Allison Stachler, Wes Stephens, Jewel Stephenson, Alejandro Suarez, Colin Sutphin, Emily Szelis, Megan Taylor, Luke Vance, Ethan Verba, Meghan Walden, Madison Werling, Avery Wortman, Clare Yagodinski and Reagan Sanderson.

Scholarships

• The United Methodist Memorial Home – which does business as Heritage Pointe of Warren, Heritage Pointe of Huntington and Heritage Pointe of Fort Wayne – announced its 2020 scholarship winners: McKayla Alspach, Shari Conatser, Cassidy Gray, Anyah McKinney, Gabrielle Stell, Mandi Wittwer and Brianna Shane. They are pursuing careers in nursing.

• The winners of the Physicians Health Plan of Northern Indiana 2019-20 scholarship program included Sarah Tourney of Uniondale, who received a one-time $3,000 scholarship, and Rachel Vose of Auburn, who received a one-time $1,000 scholarship.

• The Indiana Retired Teachers Foundation 2020 scholarship winners include Regan Peppler of Steuben County and Tabitha Smith of Huntington County.

Students and parents who have a favorite teacher can nominate the individual for Teacher Honor Roll. Send nominations to The Journal Gazette, 600 W. Main St., Fort Wayne, IN 46802; fax 461-8893 or email asloboda@jg.net.

To submit an item, send a typed release from the school or organization to Education Notebook, The Journal Gazette, 600 W. Main St., Fort Wayne, IN 46802; fax 461-8893 or email asloboda@jg.net at least two weeks before the desired publication date.